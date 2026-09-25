5 NFL Teams That Should Be Worried Right Now

The Buccaneers’ problems from the end of last season appear to have followed them into 2026. Tampa lost seven of their last nine games in 2025 and have now started 0-2 for the first time in 12 years. Tampa’s most recent loss came against the lowly Cleveland Browns 23-19, after having the ball with a chance to win the game with two minutes remaining. The game ended with quarterback Baker Mayfield overthrowing an open Emeka Egbuka in the end zone for what could have been a game-winning touchdown. Mayfield’s inaccuracy was a consistent problem in the loss to the Browns as he overshot open receivers several times.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team Profile
- Head Coach: Todd Bowles
- Offensive Coordinator: Zac Robinson
- Defensive Coordinator: TBD
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- 2026 Record: 0-2
While Mayfield recently signed a three-year, $165-million contract extension, making him tied for the third-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, his on-field performance has not lived up to that standard. After a career year in 2024, when he threw for 41 touchdown passes and 4,500 yards, he has been unable to sustain that level of play. His numbers dipped significantly last season, with only 26 touchdowns and 3,600 yards. That decline is even more noticeable through the first two games of 2026. Mayfield has already turned the ball over four times, taken seven sacks, and has only thrown one touchdown pass. Though the season is still young, Mayfield still hasn't returned to his 2024 form, meaning the Bucs may have a quarterback issue on their hands. An expensive quarterback issue.