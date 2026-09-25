5 NFL Teams That Should Be Worried Right Now

Did We Get It Right?

The NFL season can change week by week, with new storylines and narratives forming daily. An 0-2 start is not an automatic death sentence, and so much can still change for these teams in the coming weeks. But for the Packers, Chargers, Commanders, Texans and Buccaneers, the warning signs are already becoming difficult to ignore. Injuries, turnovers, and inconsistent performances have put all five under some early-season pressure.

Which NFL team should be the most worried after the first two weeks of the season?

Did we give anyone a pass? Are we overreacting?

Let us know in the comments!