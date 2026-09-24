Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Wide Receivers

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start ‘Em

Drake London @ GB (Projected FPTS – 15.3): Historically, London isn't usually a name you'd expect in this column, but his recent dip in fantasy production has earned himself a spot on this list. By no fault of his own, his performances could be boosted with an efficient QB under center. In Week Three he should have that with Michael Penix Jr. returning as the starter, which should aid London against Green Bay's beatable secondary. Expect the USC product to have a bounce-back week.

Jalen Coker @ CLE (Projected FPTS – 13.3): It's only been two weeks, but Coker has proved to be the real deal. In both games, he has recorded eight catches on nine targets, and only four receivers have more receiving yards (204) and fantasy points (48.4) than Coker. He has more targets than the NFC's defending Rookie of the Year and fellow Panther Tetairoa McMillan. He is a must-start this week against the Browns, who allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to the position.

Malik Nabers vs. TEN (Projected FPTS – 14.6): It is safe to assume that fantasy managers are a little worried about Nabers, who had an ugly 1.1 fantasy point performance and missed some time during the game with a shoulder injury in Week Two. I can't bury the lead here, but now his quarterback Jaxson Dart will be out for the remainder of the season. However, I still believe in the talent and the significant role he has in this system. He has a favorable matchup this week against the Titans defense, who let Garrett Wilson and DeVonta Smith have impactful weeks. With a week's worth of game planning with Jameis Winston under center, expect Winston to target Nabers often.

Honorable Mentions: DeVonta Smith @ CHI; Ladd McConkey @ BUF; Denzel Boston vs. CAR; Devaughn Vele vs. LV; Deebo Samuel Sr. @ MIA; Christian Watson vs. ATL; Parker Washington vs. NE.

Sit ‘Em

Luther Burden III vs. PHI (Projected FPTS – 11.0): Throughout the offseason, one of the most targeted and praised players I had was Burden. But the first two weeks of the season have not looked reassuring. He's combined for 15.7 fantasy points, and fellow Bears wideout Kalif Raymond has received more targets. Also, the Bears will be without their quarterback Caleb Williams after he sustained a hamstring injury in Week Two. I am not giving up on the second-year receiver, but I am hesitant to start him until he either puts up a commendable performance on the field or Williams returns under center. This week he takes on the Eagles, who are no slouch in the secondary. He's a risk-or-reward type player in Week Three.

Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. SF (Projected FPTS – 9.6): I listed Harrison as a sit last week, and he will be again this week against the Niners. In Week Two against the Seahawks, he finished with a goose egg after only being targeted one time. In two games, he's only had four targets… FOUR. Both Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne have more targets than the former fourth-overall pick from two years ago. I don't expect him to do anything in another tough divisional matchup. Two things will happen if Harrison has another stinker this week. One, fantasy managers should not only keep Harrison exclusively on the bench, but they should consider releasing him. Two, I might not feature him on this column anymore, because he's shown nothing but disheartening performances and has become too easy of a name to mention on this list. It might sound extreme or harsh, but it's the truth.

Terry McLaurin vs. SEA (Projected FPTS – 11.1): I was expecting more out of McLaurin last week against the Cowboys. He has recorded a pair of dud performances to open the season, and I would be worried to put him in your lineups this week against the Seahawks. The Commanders will have veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota as their starter after Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow right before halftime in Week Two. Even with Mariota's experience, the Seahawks' stout defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points, yards, touchdowns, and points per game to wide receivers.

Lowlights: Courtland Sutton vs. LAR; Chris Godwin Jr. vs. MIN; Carnell Tate @ NYG; Brian Thomas Jr. vs. NE; DK Metcalf vs. CIN; Jameson Williams vs. NYJ; Josh Downs vs. HOU.