Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Quarterbacks

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start ‘Em

Jared Goff vs. NYJ (Projected FPTS – 18.9): Entering Week Three, Goff is ranked as the QB5 in fantasy and is coming off a near-30-point performance against the Bills last Thursday. He will take on the Jets at home, a place where he typically thrives. Goff has averaged just over 270 passing yards and 20 fantasy points when playing at Ford Field. The Jets are also a beatable defense. Keep Goff in your lineup.

Tyler Shough vs. LV (Projected FPTS – 17.4): Since becoming the Saints' starting QB, Shough's fantasy performances have gone under the radar. However, those days of sneaky high-end finishes are becoming widely seen by the masses. Through the first two weeks, Shough leads the league in completions (62) and passing yards (662). Over his last 10 games, the second-year QB has put up at least 17.4 fantasy points in nine of those games and 20 or more points in five of them. He takes on the Raiders in Week Three, whose defense has looked tough thus far against the shoddy Chargers and Dolphins offenses. I would stick with the guy who's been red-hot since last season.

Drew Lock @ WSH (Projected FPTS – 14.1): Lock is by far the best streaming option of the week because of the extremely friendly matchup against the Commanders. Washington's defense has allowed the highest passer rating, most passing touchdowns and second-most fantasy points to opposing QBs. Besides the numbers, Lock has looked efficient since Darnold's injury and has kept Seattle's offense afloat. Since taking over under center, he ranks top five in passer rating (127.3), yards per attempt (8.8) and completion rate (72.9%). Alongside Josh Allen and Jared Goff, Lock has at least four touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Honorable Mentions: Jordan Love @ ATL; Geno Smith @ DET; Dak Prescott vs. BAL; Brock Purdy vs. ARI; Matthew Stafford @ DEN; Bryce Young @ CLE

Sit ‘Em

Drake Maye @ JAX (Projected FPTS – 17.6): To put it bluntly, Maye has not looked good through the first couple of weeks, ranking as the QB30 and possessing a 45.8 passer rating. What's even more appalling is that he's tied for the most interceptions with Cooper Rush, and all four of his picks have come on the deep ball. Similar to last week, I will have to sit Maye because he will not only be without his top wideout A.J. Brown for at least three more games, but he has a tough road contest against the Jaguars, who've allowed 14.1 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs.

Baker Mayfield vs. MIN (Projected FPTS – 15.0): Mayfield has been lackluster thus far, especially in Week Two, where he had a favorable matchup against his former team. He has totaled less than 24 fantasy points through the first two weeks. He now takes on Brian Flores' defense, which is second in pressure rate (49.4%) and has allowed fewer than 15 points per game to opposing QBs.

Daniel Jones vs. HOU (Projected FPTS – 14.5): Jones this season has not looked like his early-2025 self, and with Alec Pierce landing on injured reserve, I don't expect him to anytime soon. Through the first two games, Jones has a combined 20.4 fantasy points and is ranked as the QB28. He draws a tough divisional matchup against the Texans at home. Despite Houston's defense giving up the fourth-most fantasy points to QBs this season, those numbers are a bit deceiving, as they've come against Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

Lowlights: Bo Nix vs. LAR; C.J. Stroud @ IND; Jacoby Brissett @ SF; Aaron Rodgers vs. CIN; Justin Herbert @ BUF; Malik Willis vs. KC.