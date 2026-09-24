Ranking the Best Available 17 NFL Free Agents Going Into Week 3

17. Jack Conklin (RT)
Jack Conklin Free Agent Profile
- Free Agent Type: UFA
- 2025 Team: Browns
- Age: 32
- Experience: 10 Years
A two-time first-team All-Pro selection, Conklin has proven to be one of the better right tackles when healthy. That two-word qualifier, "when healthy," is the whole story. Since the start of 2023, Conklin has missed 30 games, including most of last season after a pair of concussions landed him on injured reserve, and the Browns cut him loose in March. Any team betting on the veteran is betting on availability rather than ability, but that ability is genuinely rare.