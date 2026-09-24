Ranking the Best Available 17 NFL Free Agents Going Into Week 3

1. Joey Bosa (EDGE)

Joey Bosa Free Agent Profile

Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA 2025 Team: Bills

Bills Age: 30

30 Experience: 10 Years

While he may no longer be the relentless, every-down terror we saw during his prime, Joey Bosa continues to prove he can still deliver game-altering splash plays. The veteran edge rusher actually led the entire league with five forced fumbles last season, despite playing a somewhat rotational role in Buffalo. Even amid recent whispers that he might be considering retirement to focus on his golf game, Bosa is an incredibly intriguing situational pass-rusher for any contender willing to manage his reps and unleash him on obvious passing downs.

2025 Season NFL Stats