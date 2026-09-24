Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Going Into Week 3

It's Your Turn: Which Teams Make the NFL Playoffs This Year?

Sound Off in the Great Playoff Debate: Who Makes the Field?

We've laid out our full 14-team NFL playoff projections heading into Week 3, but now it's your turn to debate the board!

THE AFC HEAVYWEIGHT: Do the Buffalo Bills hold onto the No. 1 overall seed, or will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take over the conference?

0-2 SURGE: Can Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers overcome their slow start to steal the #7 seed in the AFC?

NFC CONTENDERS: Are the San Francisco 49ers the runaway favorite for the NFC's top seed, or can the Dallas Cowboys or LA Rams challenge them?

Drop your hot takes and playoff projections in the comments!