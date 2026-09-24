Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Going Into Week 3

Road to Super Bowl LXI: Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Heading Into Week 3
Two weeks of the 2026 NFL season are in the books, and while September football is notorious for wild overreactions, early-season contenders are already showing their true colors. From high-powered offensive engines putting up video-game numbers to suffocating defenses turning money downs into nightmare scenarios, the playoff picture is starting to take shape across both conferences.
Heading into Week 3, here is our projection for how the 14-team NFL playoff field will stack up come January.