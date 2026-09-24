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NFL · 10 minutes ago

Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Defense/Kickers

James Newell, author

James Newell

Host · Writer

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start ‘Em

Chiefs Defense @ MIA (Projected FPTS – 7.6): The Chiefs defense took a step back last week against the Colts. They'll have a much more favorable matchup this week against the Dolphins. The defense will be one of the most streamed options, and rightfully so. Miami has given up the third-highest pressure rate in the league and the highest sack rate at 15 percent. As a whole, Malik Willis has not looked like a franchise quarterback, and his weapons (besides De'Von Achane) haven't helped. The Chiefs defense should finish in the top five this week.

Panthers Defense @ CLE (Projected FPTS – 7.2): The Panthers defense is coming off a league-best 25-fantasy-point performance last week against the Falcons. They'll have a cupcake matchup against the Browns this week. Cleveland's offense has given up 16.5 fantasy points per game to opposing defenses. Carolina has the potential to finish with the highest fantasy point total in back-to-back weeks.

49ers Defense vs. ARI (Projected FPTS – 7.3): The 49ers defense had a strong performance last week against the Dolphins, recording four sacks. Hopefully fantasy managers planned ahead and kept them for their matchup against the Cardinals. Arizona's offense has scored the eighth-fewest points and the fourth-fewest yards per play on average. Play the Niners against their division rivals.

Honorable Mentions: Lions Defense vs. NYJ; Eagles Defense @ CHI; Vikings Defense @ TB.

Sit ‘Em

Chargers Defense @ BUF (Projected FPTS – 5.3): I hope most fantasy managers have moved on from the Chargers defense. For the few that haven't yet, you need to do so now. They're at risk of finishing with negative fantasy points this week against the Bills. Josh Allen and the Bills offense look unstoppable so far this season. Do not start the Chargers this week.

Broncos Defense vs. LAR (Projected FPTS – 6.5): The Broncos defense has not looked like their dominant selves over the first two weeks of the season. They struggled to stop the Chiefs and the Jaguars, and they'll likely have a tough time stopping Matthew Stafford and possibly Puka Nacua. Either way, I would avoid starting this defensive unit this week.

Ravens Defense @ DAL (Projected FPTS – 5.6): Based on the projected points total for this game, I don't expect either defense to make an impact. The Cowboys have one of the league's best offenses, and their o-line has only surrendered two sacks on Dak Prescott. The Ravens defense has also been disappointing from a fantasy perspective against the Colts and Saints. Look for a better streaming option this week, but also keep in mind to stash the Baltimore defense, because their next three games are very juicy matchups.

Lowlights: Patriots Defense vs. JAX; Steelers Defense vs. CIN; Cowboys Defense vs. BAL.

KICKERS 

Start ‘Em

Ka’imi Fairbairn @ IND (Projected FPTS: 8.8)

Brandon Aubrey vs. BAL (Projected FPTS: 9.5)

Jason Myers @ WSH (Projected FPTS: 8.6)

Cameron Dicker @ BUF (Projected FPTS: 7.8)

Cam Little vs. NE (Projected FPTS: 8.4)

Evan McPherson @ PIT (Projected FPTS: 8.5)

Harrison Butker @ MIA (Projected FPTS: 9.1)

Chase McLaughlin vs. MIN (Projected FPTS: 7.5)

Sit ‘Em

Joey Slye @ NYG (Projected FPTS: 6.7)

Andre Szmyt vs. CAR (Projected FPTS: 6.3)

Riley Patterson vs. KC (Projected FPTS: 6.3)

Jason Sanders @ DET (Projected FPTS: 7.0)

Tyler Loop @ DAL (Projected FPTS: 8.9)

Drew Stevens vs. SEA (Projected FPTS: 6.0)

Harrison Mevis @ LAR (Projected FPTS: 7.6)

Andy Borregales @ JAX (Projected FPTS: 7.0)

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 27 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Kansas City Chiefs logo

KC

-10.5

-719

O 45.5

Miami Dolphins logo

MIA

+10.5

+520

U 45.5

Sep 27 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Carolina Panthers logo

CAR

-2.5

-142

O 41.5

Cleveland Browns logo

CLE

+2.5

+120

U 41.5

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