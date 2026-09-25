Predicting the 1st Loss for the NFL’s 8 Remaining Undefeated Teams

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-0 in their second straight season as they look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are among the league's best QB-WR duos, and the Bengals defense has improved, forcing four Bucs turnovers in Week 1 and holding the Texans to just 6 points in Week 2.

Cincinnati Bengals Team Profile

Head Coach: Zac Taylor

Zac Taylor Offensive Coordinator: Dan Pitcher

Dan Pitcher Defensive Coordinator: Al Golden

Al Golden Stadium: Paycor Stadium

Bengals' First Loss: September 27th at Steelers (Week 3)

The Bengals head to Pittsburgh to face the reigning AFC North Champions in a divisional matchup. Despite the early-season struggles, I expect the Steelers defense to pressure Burrow often and force multiple turnovers in this game. The Steelers went 4-2 in division games last season and will look to pull off the upset at home.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 and looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014. Patrick Mahomes is fully recovered from his torn ACL, and the Chiefs have scored 30+ points in each of the first two weeks.