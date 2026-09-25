Ranking the NFL’s 15 Most-Likely Playoff Teams Right Now

15. Las Vegas Raiders

Don't look now, but the Las Vegas Raiders have announced their triumphant return to the NFL playoff picture.

The Raiders have solidified their position on both sides of the football. Their defense has allowed just 27 points through two games, while their offense has put up at least 26 in each contest.

These numbers look a little less impressive when adjusted for opponent. Nevertheless, the Raiders are the early frontrunners for the last wild card spot in the AFC.