Ranking the NFL’s 15 Most-Likely Playoff Teams Right Now

12. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are in an uncomfortable spot to open the season, hampering their playoff outlook.
The Pats opened with a Super Bowl rematch versus the Seahawks, bungling their last offensive snap for a chance at a win. While they escaped Week 2 versus Pittsburgh, three of their first four games come on the road against playoff contenders.
Realistically, this team should be further up the list. For now, we're interested in seeing how they respond to their challenging schedule.