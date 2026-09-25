Predicting the 8 NFL Division Winners Going Into Week 3

New Orleans has its best chance in the last six years to win its division.
New Orleans Saints Team Profile
- Head Coach: Kellen Moore
- Offensive Coordinator: Doug Nussmeier
- Defensive Coordinator: Brandon Staley
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
- 2026 Record: 1-1
NFC South Winner: New Orleans Saints
Since the Drew Brees era in New Orleans, it’s been a slow ride for Saints fans, and not the good kind. A carousel of quarterbacks led to a second-round draft selection of Tyler Shough, who is now in his first full season after taking the reins for good in Week 9 of last season. There hasn’t been this much excitement around the Saints in a while, with a fourth-quarter comeback in Week 2 and an overtime close loss in Week 1 against the powerful Lions. With the second-easiest strength of schedule in the NFL, the load ahead is light, relatively speaking.
The preseason projections favored Tampa Bay, which hasn’t opened up much in its first season without Mike Evans since 2013. Losing a consistent 1,000-yard receiver leaves a big gap, and the Buccaneers have a lot to address. In Atlanta, the quarterback room has a big question mark, and even with strong offensive threats like Bijan Robinson and Drake London, it doesn’t seem like a favorable path to a playoff spot, not to mention a division snatch. As for the Panthers, who have dropped 71 points in two games, there’s a lot to be excited about with the young offense, but the slight edge goes to New Orleans, with Carolina still a Wild Card possibility.