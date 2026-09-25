Aaron Donald encouraged by return as Rams prepare for Denver test

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Aaron Donald watched the film of his first game back at least six times, studying his movements, identifying mistakes and comparing what he saw with his performances from previous seasons. By the time he finished, the Rams defensive lineman felt considerably better about his return from retirement.

“I played better than what I thought,” Donald said Thursday after practice. “Breaking it down, I did a lot of things right, did some things I need to clean up.”

As the Rams prepare to face the Broncos in Denver, Donald said he is encouraged by his progress and comfortable with a defensive line rotation that allows him to regain his feel for the game while staying fresh. His first appearance in two years left him with some aches and pains, but nothing he described as serious.

The adjustments, he said, include hearing defensive calls amid the noise and sharpening the details that come with playing again. He watched the game twice on his own, once with his older brother and three more times the following day, scrutinizing what worked and what needed attention.

“I think I'm on the right pace, pretty confident where I'm at right now,” Donald said.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula needed less convincing. He said Donald's impact showed up in the pressure he generated on the quarterback and in the defensive front's physical play against the run.

“He might tell you different, but I thought he looked excellent,” Shula said. “He was awesome. He put a lot of pressure on the quarterback.”

Shula said Donald has also elevated the group through his preparation and willingness to invest in the game plan. Despite his stature, Donald said he has continued to let teammates go ahead of him in drills, insisting that he wants to earn everything he gets.

“I'm a guy that likes to work and earn everything I get so I'm just working,” Donald said. “That's it.”

The Rams have a general range in mind for Donald's snaps, Shula said, but do not want to impose a rigid limit without considering how a game unfolds. Denver's altitude will be another factor to monitor, with the staff prepared to adjust the rotation if necessary.

Donald said he likes the current approach, which allows the Rams to keep fresh players on the field and respond to who is playing well.

“I'm able to get my feet wet, get going, get a feel for the game again,” Donald said. “And other guys are out there working and getting work too. Right now, everything's been good.”

Donald has also noticed how much Kobie Turner has grown since they last played together. He described Turner as more vocal and more established as a leader, even helping Donald with reminders as he settles back into the defense.

“He's more of a leader. He speaks up a lot more, more of a veteran presence out there than when I was there,” Donald said. “Talking, communicating, that's key, and I think those guys are doing that.”

That communication and discipline will matter against Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, whose ability to extend plays presents a challenge for the Rams' pass rush. Shula praised Nix's toughness, willingness to push the ball downfield and ability to operate both within the structure of the offense and outside it.

Donald said the priority will be maintaining smart rush lanes and finding ways to contain Nix while still affecting him as a passer.

“A lot of these quarterbacks now are mobile, can move around, make your job a lot harder as a rusher,” Donald said. “But you just have to play ball and try to affect them some way, somehow.”

On offense, coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said the Rams face a Denver defense with physical interior linemen, strong edge defenders and linebackers and safeties who work together effectively against the run. The Broncos also present varied pass-rush looks that will test the Rams' communication in a challenging road environment.

Scheelhaase pointed to the offensive line as one of the team's most consistent groups through the first two weeks. He said the continuity built in training camp and previous seasons has helped the unit play confidently in both run blocking and pass protection.

That work has benefited running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, who give the Rams different ways to attack a defense without requiring the offense to change its expectations.

“They're such great complements to one another,” Scheelhaase said. “They're guys that regardless of who's out there, you don't flinch. You know that they can make plays.”

Scheelhaase also praised the receivers' blocking in Puka Nacua's absence, highlighting Konata Mumpfield's handling of unfamiliar assignments and Xavier Smith's block on a Corum run. Tutu Atwell's return added speed and the ability to threaten defenses downfield.

As the Rams prepare for Denver, Scheelhaase said quarterback Matthew Stafford and center Coleman Shelton will be central to keeping the offense organized amid the noise and the Broncos' pressure packages.

“With Matthew and Coleman, you trust those guys to be able to solve problems, to be able to communicate, and be able to handle the circumstances,” Scheelhaase said.