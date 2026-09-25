Puka Nacua doubtful for Broncos game as Rams prepare for Sunday night

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Rams are preparing for the possibility of facing the Denver Broncos without Puka Nacua on Sunday Night Football, but coach Sean McVay said Friday he does not expect the receiver’s absence to extend much longer.

Nacua was designated doubtful after being held out of Friday’s practice. McVay said the Rams have not considered placing him on injured reserve and expect him to be ready next week if he cannot play Sunday, provided there are no setbacks.

“If he doesn’t go this week, the expectations are, unless there’s a setback, that he’ll be good for next week,” McVay said. “There are a lot of guys I have confidence in to be able to step up in his absence.”

Safety Kam Kinchens also was listed as doubtful. Tight end Colby Parkinson was scheduled to participate in Friday’s jog-through and was designated questionable, with McVay saying he was making progress and “trending in the right direction.” Inside linebacker Nate Landman was limited but will carry no game designation.

The Rams received better news at receiver, where Jordan Whittington will be available. “Jordan Whittington’s going to be good to go, which is big,” McVay said.

The potential absence of Nacua adds to the challenge against a Denver defense McVay praised for its personnel and scheme. He pointed to the offensive performance against the Giants as an example of the balance the Rams want, while emphasizing that ball security and efficiency in the running game still need improvement.

“The essence of what we try to be able to do is be efficient on those early downs and be able to marry the run and the pass,” McVay said. “Everybody says that, but you’re only able to do that if you are truly efficient in both phases and pose the threat of people having to respect both the run and the pass.”

Davante Adams remains an important part of that passing attack, and McVay offered an extensive explanation of what makes the veteran receiver so difficult to cover. He described Adams’ releases and route running as an art form, comparing his ability to work past defenders to a boxer slipping punches.

“The two things when you look for a receiver, can you get open and catch the football?” McVay said. “And this guy’s one of the greatest separators that this game has ever seen.”

McVay said Adams continues to expand his game through his understanding of coverages, defensive techniques and the tendencies he has shown on film. His value as an example for younger receivers extends to the enthusiasm he brings to preparation.

“This guy loves the game. He loves to compete. He loves the little intricacies that go into the preparation,” McVay said.

The Rams also plan to elevate running back Dean Connors, with his special teams work giving him the edge over Jordan Waters. McVay made clear that Kyren Williams and Blake Corum will handle the carries, with Connors providing depth should either become unavailable.

Up front, McVay credited the offensive line’s health and continuity with helping players develop their timing and communication. He singled out center Coleman Shelton’s leadership and said the familiarity between linemen — and between tackles and tight ends — is critical to the offense.

The tight end group has expanded the Rams’ options, too. McVay said having four players he trusts at the position has allowed the team to use more three-tight-end formations, known as 13 personnel. Their ability to handle multiple assignments gives the offense flexibility in how it lines up and attacks defenses.

“They enable us to be able to do things that other groups that I’ve been around wouldn’t be able to do because of their intelligence, their toughness, and their production really in all three phases,” McVay said.

On defense, McVay said cornerback Trent McDuffie has exceeded his expectations through more than his play in the first two games. He praised McDuffie’s consistency, intelligence and ability to lead teammates, along with his willingness to accept difficult assignments.

“He loves the opportunity to be able to have some of the hard downs that a lot of corners sometimes don’t want, but this guy wants them,” McVay said. “He’s more than what I thought and I had a tremendous amount of respect just watching his tape.”