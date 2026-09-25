Chargers backed into a corner as Justin Herbert, Mike McDaniel search for answers

El SEGUNDO, Calif. — Sometimes desperation brings the best out of players and coaches, and that may be exactly where the Chargers find themselves after an 0-2 start.

Maybe desperation is a strong word, but considering the losses they have already suffered and the daunting stretch ahead, it might be the perfect one to describe them.

In the first two weeks of the season, the Chargers lost to two opponents that finished in the top five of the 2026 NFL Draft. Over their next seven games, they face five 2026 playoff teams, while the other two have Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

That is down the line.

Right now, only one thing matters: correcting the numerous mistakes from the first two games.

In Week 1, the Chargers committed two turnovers, turned the ball over on downs at the goal line and had multiple penalties.

In Week 2, it was six fumbles, including one late in the game while the Chargers were driving down the field trailing 16-14 in the fourth quarter. Add two interceptions and multiple pre-snap penalties to the list.

“So it's disappointing, but motivating,” Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said.

All of those mistakes came while the offense scored only 14 points.

They are mistakes normally associated with training camp.

So, all eyes now fall on McDaniel, even though nationally much of the blame has been placed on Justin Herbert.

In reality, it is on everyone offensively.

“There's no magic formula,” McDaniel said. “It's just not like we're gonna hit use a wand and you know score 40. We have to put in work and do better with our opportunities.”

Adversity sometimes brings unity, and that may be happening with McDaniel and Herbert.

“The circumstances have forced our hand into a lot of tape and conversations that are much closer to him than I was two weeks ago,” McDaniel said. “I’m you know it's one of my greatest coaching privileges I've ever had to coach him.”

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert (10) calls signals at the line of scrimmage during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert (10) calls signals at the line of scrimmage during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

McDaniel said they have been meeting more often over the last two weeks to figure out how they can improve the offense.

For starters, they need to get receivers Tre Harris and Quentin Johnston more involved. Johnston has yet to make much of an impact, while Harris had one catch for 53 yards last week.

There also has to be total buy-in between Herbert and McDaniel. They need to talk things out and perhaps deviate from parts of the scheme, instead building an offense they both feel comfortable running.

"What I know how to do is evolve,” McDaniel explained. “And so I think it's kind of lazy to just say, 'Okay, there's the result. Not good. Let's do the opposite.' That's not why I'm here. That being said, you don't just point a finger and say, 'Well, it worked before.' So I think all of that is being taken under consideration."

McDaniel said Thursday that the person shouldering the losses is Herbert, who has long been the Atlas of the Chargers. Whenever the team suffers an ugly loss, Herbert has often been the one to place the blame on himself.

That is why McDaniel isn't letting his quarterback carry this alone.

“It can be a lonely world as a as a starting quarterback,” McDaniel explained. “That's a franchise quarterback. When you're you have successive losses, it can be lonely as a play caller, an offensive coordinator, and the only way to approach it is that it's you're not alone. I think I think we both have a high regard in what we put into our craft.”

Herbert has shown some fire as well this week.

During his usual Wednesday media session, he was asked whether more vocal leadership was needed after the 0-2 start.

"I think that would imply that there's no need for vocal leadership before this week," he said. "I think every week is a super important week for us and it's a great opportunity for us to go play football again and correct the things that we made mistakes on last week and keep pushing forward."

The topic came up again at the end of the press conference after Herbert had asked for the original question to be repeated. This time, he was asked again whether there should be more vocal leadership after the 0-2 start.

Herbert seemed annoyed by the question and even cut the reporter off.

"I don't think there's a lack of vocal leadership at all. So, I'm going to stop you right there and say that it's very present," he said. "I don't think anyone is panicked or worried because that's not going to be the sentiment. It's moving on to the next play and understand that we're close, we've made mistakes, how do we fix it?"

Harbaugh was later asked about wanting to “push" Herbert to be "more vocal" since he was hired in 2024 and he pushed back on that narrative as well.

"I wouldn't change anything about Justin," Harbaugh said.

Through the first two weeks, the Chargers have shown the growing pains that come with learning a new offense.

Now they turn their attention to the 2-0 Buffalo Bills, whose offense has looked nearly flawless through two weeks.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) forces a fumble against Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) forces a fumble against Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) during the second half at SoFi Stadium.

Their defense, however, has looked vulnerable, allowing 31 points in back-to-back weeks.

Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Jared Goff combined for 500 passing yards and six touchdowns against Buffalo without throwing an interception. Their offenses also converted 41% of their third-down opportunities.

The Bills defense has been more effective situationally. After allowing 21 points in the first half against Houston, Buffalo surrendered only 10 in the second half and strip-sacked Stroud to end the game.

Against Detroit, Buffalo's offense jumped out to a 27-10 halftime lead in part because its defense forced the Lions to punt on three of their first five drives.

During McDaniel's 31-minute press conference this week, there was a sense that changes could be coming. That could mean putting players in better positions to succeed or perhaps even simplifying parts of the offense.

"Of course I consider,” McDaniel said. “I consider pretty much everything. What's important for my position is that if I'm saying not to overreact either way, good or bad, I can't do the same. I have to assess.”

He was also honest when asked how he would assess the offense through two games.

“I felt like we were more prepared to have to score more points than we have, and who cares what I was expecting?” McDaniel said. “The tape is the tape. My job is to coach these guys and put them in good positions, and critical assessments, and not pointing fingers.”

The Chargers will be without David Njoku, Charlie Kolar and Kayode Awosika offensively, but injuries are part of the NFL.

McDaniel comes from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, and the 49ers head coach has built a reputation for adapting his offense to his personnel and finding different ways to win games.

That adaptability is something McDaniel may need to channel as the Chargers' offensive coordinator.

Herbert has thrown three interceptions compared to two touchdowns, an unusual ratio for him. Running back Omarion Hampton has shown glimpses of his potential, rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns to start the season, but he has also lost two costly fumbles. Receiver Ladd McConkey has 117 receiving yards and a touchdown while dealing with a rib injury.

Johnston and Harris have combined for seven catches and 97 yards. At this point last season, Johnston had 150 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The ability is there.

“Learn from it and move on so you don’t make the same mistake twice,” Herbert said.

The Chargers have their backs against the wall after an 0-2 start and now head to Buffalo as underdogs.

A fired-up Herbert and McDaniel could be part of the answer. So could changes to the offense and, most importantly, eliminating the self-inflicted mistakes that have plagued the Chargers through two weeks.

Anything can happen, but unless this offense looks significantly different, the Chargers risk running into the same wall they have hit during the first two games.

They believe they can fix it.

"At no point is anyone going to say … it's time to panic or anything like that," Herbert said. "It's about playing football, about the next play and doing your job."