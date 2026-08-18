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NFL · 1 hour ago

‘Losing begets more losing’: Mike Greenberg issues a dire warning to the Raiders over a quarterback situation "everybody hates"

Muhammed Asif, author

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

Can Fernando Mendoza become a savior for a big NFL franchise like the Las Vegas Raiders? Rookie quarterback Mendoza is a towering 6 feet 5 inches tall, throwing the ball all over the field with incredible speed and brilliance.

Fans and experts are eager to know when his time will come to step onto the field as the Raiders’ starting quarterback.

The plans regarding the Raiders’ quarterback are now starting to become clear at the training camp. The current situation is:

  • Kirk Cousins has been designated as the No. 1 QB on the roster.
  • Fernando Mendoza’s name is on the list as the No. 2 QB.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) high-fives teammates during Raiders OTAs at Intermountain Health Performance Center, Wednesday May 20, 2026 in Henderson, Nev.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) high-fives teammates during Raiders OTAs at Intermountain Health Performance Center, Wednesday May 20, 2026 in Henderson, Nev.

DJ Cabanlong – The Sporting Tribune

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) high-fives teammates during Raiders OTAs at Intermountain Health Performance Center, Wednesday May 20, 2026 in Henderson, Nev.

Warning from former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth

Ex-CB and ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth says that veteran player Cousins will have to perform well immediately to keep his place.

“Either Kirk Cousins plays well, or Fernando Mendoza is starting by week three, week four, week five, somewhere around there," Foxworth said.

Putting any new QB on the field to play too soon can be very damaging for their future career and development. It would be like ‘throwing rookies in front of wolves,’ which is something that must be avoided.

“I’m begging Tom Brady to be the one guy smarter than [that]," ESPN’s Mike Greenberg said. 

Greenberg has explained in depth that the Raiders shouldn’t put Mendoza on the field until he’s fully ready. He has seen this happen repeatedly.

When this mindset develops in a team that ‘winning doesn’t matter,’ that’s when a losing streak starts.

“Losing begets more losing,” Greenberg said. “And now you bring a young quarterback into a situation where everybody hates it… I think that is a cycle of failure that almost never gets reversed."

The Raiders have a huge talent in Mendoza, but they’re worried that putting him on the field too soon could mess up both his career and the team’s vibe. Everything depends on Kirk Cousins’ performance; if he fails, then ‘nerd’ Mendoza’s time will begin.

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Aug 18 6:35 PM
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