Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Quarterbacks

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start ’Em

Jordan Love vs. DAL (Projected FPTS – 20.3): Love is riding into Week Six coming off a stellar 25.28-fantasy-point performance against the Bears. Despite the positive outlook from last week, Love has been inconsistent through the first five games (if not his whole career). However, he has a great matchup next against the Cowboys, who’ve allowed opposing quarterbacks to score 21.5 fantasy points per game. The defense has also given up the sixth-most fantasy points to the position this season.

Brock Purdy vs. WSH (Projected FPTS – 23.4): Purdy has been elite through the first five games. The MVP front-runner has the second-most fantasy points among quarterbacks and ranks in the top five in passer rating, completion percentage over expected and EPA per dropback. He also leads the league in passing touchdowns (13) and has thrown just two interceptions. In Week Six, he takes on the Commanders, which could be his most favorable matchup all season. Washington has allowed at least 24 fantasy points to all but one QB it has faced and has given up the second-most fantasy points to the position. This will likely be the last time I include Purdy in this column, because he’s proven he’s a weekly must-start.

Bryce Young @ PHI (Projected FPTS – 17.2): Young’s play has shown true development through the first five games. Before the team’s bye, the former first overall pick ranked first in passing yards per game (317.0) and fourth in fantasy points per game (22.66) among quarterbacks. In Week Six, Young takes on the Eagles, who have allowed a handful of touchdowns to four of the five QBs they’ve faced this season. Young should also have Jalen Coker back on the field this week. Expect Young to continue his solid start to the year.

Honorable Mentions: Matthew Stafford vs. ARI; Dak Prescott @ GB; Kirk Cousins vs. BUF; Tyler Shough @ NYG; Caleb Williams @ ATL; Jameis Winston vs. NO.

Sit ’Em

Justin Herbert @ KC (Projected FPTS – 13.4): Herbert is not a startable quarterback in fantasy this season. It’s sad, frustrating and disappointing, but it’s the truth. He’s had five straight games with fewer than 14 fantasy points and currently has more interceptions (7) than touchdowns (5). He’s completing only 59.4 percent of his passes with a 56.6 percent on-target rate, and the offense has averaged the third-fewest points per game and has turned the ball over 13 times, a league high. Herbert takes on the Chiefs’ defense at Arrowhead in what should be an ugly contest for the former Oregon product.

Bo Nix vs. SEA (Projected FPTS – 14.6): Nix has failed to live up to his play from last season, which so many people believed would carry over to this year. He’s recorded only one game with 15 or more fantasy points, and his on-target rate stands at 54.9 percent. He’s also averaging 13 points per game, ranking 28th among quarterbacks. Nix will take on the Seahawks on Thursday, who’ve allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to QBs and have recorded the most interceptions (7) this season. At this point, Nix has become droppable for a friendlier streaming option like Kirk Cousins or Aaron Rodgers.

Sam Darnold @ DEN (Projected FPTS – 14.4): Darnold is coming off a brutal 8.3-fantasy-point finish last week against the Niners. Through the first five weeks, he has had just one game over 14.3 fantasy points, back in Week Three against the Commanders. He will not have a quarterback-friendly tilt on Thursday against the Broncos on the road. Darnold should be sat this week.

Lowlights: Jacoby Brissett @ LAR; Deshaun Watson vs. BAL; C.J. Stroud @ JAX; Daniel Jones vs. TEN; Jalon Daniels vs. PIT; Geno Smith @ NE.