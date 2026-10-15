Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Wide Receivers

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start ’Em

Matthew Golden vs. DAL (Projected FPTS – 14.5): Golden is having the breakout year most people expected, even with fellow wideout Christian Watson having a career year of his own. He’s scored 15 or more fantasy points three times and is averaging 15.7 fantasy points per game. He draws a bad Cowboys defense that has allowed the second-highest completion percentage over expected, the fourth-highest EPA per dropback and the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Golden is a must-start for Week Six.

Mike Evans vs. WAS (Projected FPTS – 16.3): Evans was started in fewer than half of ESPN leagues last week against the Seahawks’ ferocious defense. Most fantasy analysts, myself included, recommended that managers not start the 33-year-old, but he ended up with a season-high 26.3 fantasy points. It was a bad call on my part, because Evans is Brock Purdy’s best and healthiest receiver. In Week Six, he gets a juicy matchup against the Commanders’ defense, which has allowed the second-most fantasy points to outside receivers and the fourth-most to the position.

Denzel Boston @ BAL (Projected FPTS – 12.2): Boston has reached at least 12.9 fantasy points in four of his first five games of his career. This week he faces the Ravens’ defense, which has allowed 15-plus fantasy point finishes to five different receivers this season, three of whom went over 20 points. The rookie has a great chance to see more opportunities with KC Concepcion out of the lineup with a concussion. Boston is a low-end WR2 or a flex play for Week Six.

Honorable Mentions: Michael Wilson vs. LAR; Jalen Coker @ PHI; Luther Burden III @ ATL; Devaughn Vele @ NYG; Josh Downs vs. TEN; Xavier Worthy vs. LAC; Carnell Tate @ IND.

Sit ’Em

Jaylen Waddle vs. SEA (Projected FPTS – 11.3): The Broncos’ offense has unexpectedly struggled this season. Waddle, their biggest offseason addition, has been lackluster, scoring five or fewer fantasy points in three of his first five games for Denver. What’s more surprising is that he’s gone over 35 receiving yards just once. This week Waddle will go against the Seahawks’ absolutely nails secondary, which has allowed the third-fewest points and the sixth-lowest EPA per dropback to wide receivers. I would not start any Broncos receivers this week.

DK Metcalf @ TB (Projected FPTS – 11.7): Metcalf has continued to be underwhelming this season, scoring just one touchdown and topping 40 receiving yards in only one game. He’s coming off a 12-yard dud against the Colts and now takes on the Buccaneers, who are no slouches and have shut down top-tier receivers like Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson and Christian Watson. Tampa Bay’s defense will likely blitz Aaron Rodgers a lot in this game, which should make for a low-scoring affair. Metcalf is best viewed as a low-end WR2 or a flex play this week.

Terry McLaurin @ SF (Projected FPTS – 11.3): McLaurin has recorded back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances in his last two games. However, those scores are a little deceiving. He scored 10 points on a single touchdown against Seattle, and last week he scored a two-point conversion to scrape together points and saw only four targets without Stefon Diggs in the lineup against the Giants. It’s hard to trust him this week against the Niners, who are allowing the second-lowest yards per catch (9.4) and the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers this season.

Lowlights: Courtland Sutton vs. SEA; Romeo Doubs vs. NYJ; Ladd McConkey @ KC; Emeka Egbuka vs. PIT; Makai Lemon vs. CAR; Ryan Flournoy @ GB; Tre Tucker vs. BUF.