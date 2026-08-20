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NFL · 19 minutes ago

Yahoo! Sports Ranks the Top 20 Fantasy Football Draft Wide Receivers

Joe Cervenka, author

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Final
Pirates -154, U 8
Detroit Tigers logo

DET

3

Pittsburgh Pirates logo

PIT

4

Final
Mets +124, U 8.5
San Diego Padres logo

SD

2

New York Mets logo

NYM

4

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