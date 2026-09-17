Drew Doughty fulfilling longtime desire as new Kings captain

On April 29, 2026, during exit interviews for the Los Angeles Kings’ 2025-26 season, defenseman Drew Doughty discussed the possibility of being named the team’s next captain following Anze Kopitar’s retirement. He made his feelings on the matter very clear.

“I would love to be captain of this team,” he said. “When I was younger, it was something I never thought of, and I kind of grew into a leadership role and now it’s something I cherish. It would mean the world to me to be captain.”

Several players were asked about the possibility of taking on the captaincy, but none of them expressed more excitement to do so than Doughty.

Today, one day after being announced as Kings captain, he got to reflect on actually having the role at an introductory press conference.

“This is the biggest honor for me, one of the biggest accomplishments in my career,” Doughty said. “I wanted this so, so bad. It means the world to me. This organization — I’ve been an LA Kings fan since I was three years old. Watched games, loved this organization, got to be a part of it and just grew to love it even more. I’m just so over the moon about having this opportunity, and I promise to do my best.”

Throughout the offseason, Doughty reflected on the possibility of becoming captain, and it became a crucial focus for him as the summer went on.

“Besides winning, I don’t think I’ve ever wanted anything more in my hockey career than this,” said Doughty, who has won two Stanley Cups and a Norris Trophy. “Every day this summer, I thought about this, and I would be laying in bed and thinking about it, being like, ‘Oh, I want this so bad’ and ‘What do I got to do to get it? What more can I do, and how can I improve if I do get it?’”

Doughty was informed of the decision earlier this week by general manager Ken Holland, team president Luc Robitaille and head coach Peter Laviolette. At that moment, Doughty said, all the emotions came out.

“When they first told me, I had chills, I was sweating,” Doughty recalled. “I even think I choked up a little bit talking back to them, responding to them.”

Holland stated that he and the rest of the decision-makers chose to name Doughty captain in part due to Doughty’s desire to take the role.

“Without a doubt, it factored,” Holland said. “And when you talk to somebody with Drew’s resume, how important being the next captain [and] being the next leader was to him certainly factored into our decision. I mean, there's lots of other reasons, but that certainly would be a factor.”

“When I talk to him now, I feel his energy,” Laviolette added. “He wants this team to be successful. He wants to be the leader of this team. And I don’t think that there’s a better choice.”

Doughty had served as an alternate captain for the Kings for all of Kopitar’s captaincy. He now faces the challenge of succeeding an all-time great in Kopitar, but stated he doesn’t feel any additional weight from that and noted their different leadership styles.

“I’m a different type of leader than Kopi,” Doughty said. “Kopi is more of a quiet, showing the teammates what to do [leader]. I’m more of a loud, emotional leader. I do those things as well, but we’re different in that sense, and that's why me and Kopi kind of led together well, because I was a loud guy and he was the ‘I show what we should do’ guy. So I do feel a little added pressure to be a great leader, for sure, but I don’t think it comes from the Kopitar thing.”

Doughty is entering his 19th season with the Kings. They are the only NHL franchise he has played for, and he has repeatedly stated his intention to finish his career in Los Angeles. He has won championships and individual accolades, and been an alternate captain for over a decade. Now he’ll wear the C on his jersey and take on a new leadership role to add another mark to his list of accomplishments.