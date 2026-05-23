Golden Knights overtake Avalanche as Stanley Cup favorites after stunning turnaround

LAS VEGAS — The balance of power in the NHL postseason has shifted in dramatic fashion.

After spending nearly 95% of the season as the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche have been overtaken by the Vegas Golden Knights following Vegas’ commanding start in the Western Conference Final.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Golden Knights are now the favorites to win the 2026 Stanley Cup after winning the first two games of the series in Colorado, both against an Avalanche team missing star defenseman Cale Makar.

Vegas is now listed at +200 to win the Stanley Cup, followed closely by the Carolina Hurricanes at +220. The Montreal Canadiens are at +350 while Colorado has slipped to +375.

The reversal is notable considering how dominant Colorado had been in the futures market throughout the season. The Edmonton Oilers initially opened the year as Stanley Cup favorites, but Colorado surged ahead after a blistering start and held the top spot for nearly the entire season.

Carolina briefly overtook the Avalanche after an eight-game winning streak late in the playoffs, but Colorado reclaimed favorite status after dispatching the Minnesota Wild.

That changed again after Vegas stormed into Denver and seized control of the series.

The Golden Knights are now listed as -220 favorites to win the Western Conference Final, while Colorado sits at +185. Those odds imply a 68.8% probability that Vegas advances to the Stanley Cup Final.

In the Eastern Conference Final, Carolina remains favored at -135 over Montreal (+115), though the series odds have tightened considerably. The Hurricanes opened as massive -275 favorites while the Canadiens were listed at +225. Current odds imply a 57.5% probability of Carolina reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas’ rise to the top of the betting board underscores the uncertainty surrounding Colorado’s health and the Golden Knights’ growing momentum as they chase another Stanley Cup appearance.