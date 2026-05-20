Golden Knights preparing to brave Avalanche as Western Conference Final begins

The Vegas Golden Knights officially go from The Mighty Ducks to South Park.

On Wednesday, the Conference Finals officially drop the puck when the Golden Knights start Game One against the Colorado Avalanche.

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 5:00 pm PST

How To Watch: ESPN, ESPN+

Radio: 1340 AM, 94.7 FM

After beating the Utah Mammoth and Anaheim Ducks in six games each, the path to bring the Stanley Cup back to Vegas faces its most significant hurdle. The Avalanche have been the most dominant team in the NHL this season, securing the President’s Trophy and only needing nine games to guarantee their spot as one of the final four teams standing. If the Golden Knights work their way out of this series, they will have to be at their absolute best in virtually every game.

Despite the overwhelming odds, here is how the Golden Knights can get their series off to a good start.

Catch a break

During morning skates, the Avalanche dropped a bombshell that the Golden Knights have to be aware of.

According to Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, superstar defenseman Cale Makar is officially ruled out for Game One. While the Colorado defense has managed to make solid contributions in the playoffs so far, being without their most dynamic player could force a shift in strategy. The Golden Knights have been given an opportunity to put pressure on a depleted group, and they must take advantage however they can.

The Mitch King

If the Utah series saw Mitch Marner begin the process of exorcising his playoff demons, his performance against Anaheim busted the narrative surrounding him completely.

There is zero question that Marner is the favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy if Vegas reaches the Stanley Cup Final, leading the NHL with 18 points in the postseason. After scoring only one goal with the Toronto Maple Leafs past Game Four in nine seasons, Marner exploded with three goals and six points in Games Five and Six to eliminate the Ducks. With the pressure off and Marner finding instant chemistry with Brett Howden and William Karlsson, keeping the torrid pace going will be crucial.

Pressure point

The Golden Knights are no strangers to performing at their best on the road, winning four of six road games and advancing to the next round in hostile territory.

That will have to continue against the Avalanche, who have gone undefeated at Ball Arena in five games so far this postseason. It will be a challenge for the Golden Knights to steal home ice advantage, but they have split the first two games in their opponent’s building in both Utah and Anaheim. Also significant is that the Avalanche have yet to trail in a series, so stealing Game One would test how the President’s Trophy winner fares in their first real stretch of adversity.