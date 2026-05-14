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NHL · 1 hour ago

ESPN’s Post-Lottery NHL Mock Draft: Gavin McKenna a Lock at No. 1?

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 14 12:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
COL

COL

+1.5

+144

O 7.5

PIT

PIT

-1.5

-172

U 7.5

May 14 12:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
WSH

WSH

+1.5

+134

O 7.5

CIN

CIN

-1.5

-158

U 7.5

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