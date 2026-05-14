ESPN’s Post-Lottery NHL Mock Draft: Gavin McKenna a Lock at No. 1?

16. Washington Capitals

Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (Liiga)

Skipping the junior ranks to play a full Liiga season as a teenager, the 6-foot-3 Finnish center offers the Capitals an incredibly mature, defensive-minded presence who excels at winning grueling battles along the boards.

"The Capitals haven't taken a center in the first round in years, and there is a need for one in their prospect pool." — Kryshak