TST Best Bets: May 14, 2026

Excitement is aplenty in the NHL playoffs with series like Golden Knights-Ducks and Sabres-Canadiens featuring some very tight matchups. On Tuesday, Las Vegas took down Anaheim in an overtime thriller, 3-2, as Pavel Dorofeyev scored just over four minutes in. Additionally, Buffalo overcame a 2-1 deficit in the third period against Montreal to even the series at 2-2.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes advanced to the Conference Finals after completing a four-game sweep over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The Colorado Avalanche moved on, too, following Brett Kulak's clutch overtime goal in Game 6 against Minnesota.

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First Pick: Golden Knights Over 6.5 Goals

Rundown: The Las Vegas Golden Knights (3-2) will look to oust the Anaheim Ducks (2-3) in Game 6 at Honda Center.

Besides Tuesday's overtime goal, Dorofeyev tacked on another goal to his name 16:13 into the first period. The 25-year-old right winger has been a key piece throughout the season with 37 goals and 27 assists. Another standout contributor for Las Vegas is Jack Eichel, who leads the squad with 14 assists. Mitch Marner is having a remarkable postseason of his own with 16 points on six goals and 10 assists.

For Anaheim, Cutter Gauthier is cementing himself to be the squad's cornerstone with 41 goals and 28 assists. Moreover, Goalie Lukáš Dostál is reasonably holding his own against a proven Golden Knights squad with his 29-save performance during Game 5. Jackson LaCombe has contributed as well with a team-high nine assists. Finally, Olen Zellweger may be on the rise after he banked in his first career playoff goal.

With Las Vegas in the driver's seat, bettors can expect them to come out on top once again.

Second Pick: Buffalo Sabres Moneyline

Rundown: The Buffalo Sabres (2-2) seek to reclaim the series lead over the Montreal Canadiens (2-2) in Game 5 at KeyBank Center.

Game 4 on Tuesday came down to the wire until Zach Benson delivered in the third period with a tie-breaking that put the Sabres up 3-2. Mattias Samuelsson broke though as well, scoring Buffalo's first goal in the opening frame. Tage Thompson followed the next period, knotting the contest at 1-1 and securing his fourth goal in this year's playoffs.

For Montreal, their only offense came in the first period off goals by Alex Newhook and Cole Caufield. Other than that, Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's 28 saves left the Canadiens without an answer. Additionally, Montreal heavily suffered on the power play, going 1-for-7. Ultimately, Montreal's chances at retaking control of the series lie in Lane Hutson heating back up as his 10 points and eight assists were crucial to the squad's recent success.

Given Buffalo's hunger for their first-ever Stanley Cup, expect them to remain unfazed by the bright lights.