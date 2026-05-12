Golden Knights not worried as pivotal Game Five against Ducks looms

The Vegas Golden Knights continue to have everything in front of them heading into Game Five.

On Tuesday, the Golden Knights look to regain the series lead once again when the second round series against the Anaheim Ducks returns to Las Vegas.

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Date: Tuesday, May 12

Time: 6:30 pm PST

How To Watch: ESPN

Radio: 1340 AM, 94.7 FM

In the most evenly matched game of the series so far, the Golden Knights could not come up with a response in time to prevent the Ducks from tying the series. Now, Vegas must follow a similar script as the first round against the Utah Mammoth, with the pesky younger team splitting four games and pushing the Golden Knights to their limits. However, there is still no concern from the Golden Knights at this stage, who appear comfortable from working in their current position.

“I have zero worries about this team as far as how we’re going to go about the next few games here, wherever it goes to,” Vegas head coach John Tortorella said after Game Four on Sunday. “I have total trust.”

Here is how the Golden Knights can repay that trust and keep things going.

Next man up

If the Golden Knights are going to put the pressure on the Ducks when Game Six heads back to Anaheim, they will have to continue doing so without Mark Stone.

The captain was ruled out prior to morning skate, as was defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. The recall of Braeden Bowman from the Henderson Silver Knights suggests that the team is preparing for options in the event Stone’s latest injury carries long-term implications. It is not like the Golden Knights are in serious trouble without Stone, but the difficult in replacing a player that does so many things on the ice creates something of a disadvantage for Vegas going forward.

“Obviously, that's a big piece, but it's kind of that next-man-up mentality,” Golden Knights forward Brett Howden said on Monday. “Having Stone in the lineup is a huge asset to us.”

Been here before

Game Five has always been a pivotal game that all but decides a series for the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights have been tested in Game Fives before, facing difficult tests like the Colorado Avalanche in 2021 and the Edmonton Oilers in 2023. However, both instances saw the Golden Knights pull out victories that ultimately allowed them to close out the series in Game Six. Being able to put the pressure on the opposing team has proven to be an advantage Vegas is keen on exploiting, and that will have to be the case once again.

“I think the energy is going to be high,” said Tortorella prior to morning skate.

“This is where the players like to play in these type of games, where it's scrutinized, it's more high stakes. Now, as far as basically a three game series, I don't think there'll be any problem with energy or mental fatigue or anything like that.”

Experience factor

Game Five against Utah followed what was the story of the series, with the Golden Knights beating the younger Mammoth through their experience.

Despite going down in the third period, Vegas remained strong and ultimately broke through with a Pavel Dorofeyev goal in the final minute. Then, the Golden Knights weathered the storm through overtime and a penalty kill in double overtime for Howden’s shorthanded game-winner. They followed up with a clinical elimination game performance in Game Six, and the Golden Knights are now in the position where they can push this series against Anaheim down a similar route.

“It's an experienced group. I think it's a group that self assesses very well,” said Tortorella. “I'm not sure what the results going to be tonight, but our team is ready.”