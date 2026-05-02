Mitch Marner lays playoff demons to rest, Golden Knights do the same to Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY — On July 1, 2025, the future of the Vegas Golden Knights changed forever.

On that day, a deal was made official that saw Mitch Marner head to Vegas from the Toronto Maple Leafs. The trade, as well as the eight-year contract that quickly followed suit, was the sign that the Golden Knights were all in on competing for a Stanley Cup both now and in the immediate future.

However, Marner was hounded by years of playoff runs gone awry in Toronto, with Leafs fans often pointing their vitriol towards him. With Vegas, the pressure might not have been as intense as in the hockey Mecca, but expectations were still high.

In Game Six against the Utah Mammoth, Marner would be the one to answer the call, leading the Golden Knights to the second round with a 5-1 victory.

The Golden Knights made their living in Game Five, scoring in the final minutes of all three periods, and they did so again in the first period of this game. In a moment of déjà vu from Utah’s first goal in the last game, Brett Howden took advantage of a shot that caromed off the boards and fired it past an out-of-position Karel Vejmelka to fire the opening salvo of Game Six.

Howden continued his personal hot streak, with the opening goal his fourth in the last three games.

With less than a minute to go in the second period, Marner made good on another tremendous possession from his line with Howden and Mark Stone. Securing the puck, Marner would find a lane and fire a slapshot in the top corner past Vejmelka, giving the Golden Knights some cushion heading into the final intermission.

Kailer Yamamoto would give the Mammoth some much-needed life with a neatly placed goal in the middle of the third period, but it would be more of a last gasp from the home team. Two minutes later, Colton Sissons would quickly grab a rebound from Brayden McNabb’s shot and restore the two-goal lead for Vegas.

From that point on, the Mammoth gave in to frustration. Logan Cooley’s penalty would give way to another victory for the Golden Knights’ special teams with Marner landing a goal on the power play. Cole Smith would put the final dagger in the Mammoth with an empty net goal, and the Golden Knights officially punched their ticket to the second round for the sixth time in their nine seasons.

“It was his best game of the series,” said head coach John Tortorella about Marner’s performance.

“He’s done a lot of little things in this series that people don’t always see. He had some big plays tonight that everybody can see."

Carter Hart would also come up huge for the Golden Knights, stopping 21 of 22 shots and ultimately slamming the door on the Mammoth.

An inter-division clash comes up next against the Anaheim Ducks, with the Golden Knights holding serve first at T-Mobile Arena. The dates and times of the series are still to be determined.