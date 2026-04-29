5 Most Overrated Teams in the 2025-26 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Utah Mammoth

Stanley Cup Odds: +3000

This is just the second season under their current iteration, but this has been the Utah Mammoth's best campaign in over a decade. Still, they are being overvalued by the betting market and don't stand a real chance against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Utah stole Games 2 and 3 versus the Knights, but their on-ice performances have been consistently abysmal. They have been outplayed in all but one of their first-round matchups, with each one of those game scores falling below 45.2%. Predictably, that correlates with 37.4% scoring and 38.3% high-danger chance ratings.

Analytically, the Mammoth are the worst team in the playoffs. They are tied 2-2 with the Golden Knights, precipitating a sharp increase in their Stanley Cup odds. This is the highest they will go, and the Mammoth collapse is nothing more than a formality.