Ranking the Top 20 NHL Free Agents This Offseason

20. Stuart Skinner

At his best, Stuart Skinner would be a top-five player in this year's free agency class. Inconsistency prevents him from earning that distinction.

Splitting time between the Oilers and Penguins, Skinner finished last season with a combined 2.92 goals against average and 88.8% save percentage. That's unlikely to result in the opportunity to earn a starter's gig with most other teams, but he's proven to be a competent starter in short bursts.

Again, Skinner was chased from the starter's crease in the postseason. With the right structure in front of him and more consistent performances, Skinner could recapture his All-Star form.