Ranking the Top 20 NHL Free Agents This Offseason

18. Patrick Kane
Even after all these years, Patrick Kane's still got it. The future Hall of Famer has 55 or more points in all but one of his 19 professional seasons, and will be looking for another short-term deal to extend his career.
Most notably, Kane maintained his offensive production with improved defensive metrics last season. He finished the year with 14 goals and 57 points in 67 games, finishing as a -1, his best mark since 2019-20.
Kane's sustained production should attract attention from several teams. If he wants to continue playing and chase hockey's Holy Grail, he has to look outside of Detroit, though.