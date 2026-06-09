Golden Knights try to take hold of unpredictable Stanley Cup Final in Game Four

Whatever thoughts the hockey world may have on this Stanley Cup Final, the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes appear hellbent on proving incorrect.

On Tuesday, the Golden Knights attempted to to finally wrest control of the series by taking a 3-1 series lead back to Raleigh in Game Four.

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 5:00 pm PST

How To Watch: ABC

Radio: 1340 AM, 94.7 FM

The only way to describe Game Three on Saturday is generational. Despite blowing a four-goal lead and nearly squandering a sensational game from Mitch Marner, the Golden Knights were able to hang on thanks to Shea Theodore getting a lucky bounce off of Brandon Bussi for the game-winner in double overtime. For a series that has been so unpredictable and full of twists and turns, no team has been able to fully control a game to this point throughout the first three.

“We have a chance to go up 3-1. It’s a huge game for us,” said Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon on Monday. “We know they’ll be prepared. We just have to make sure we’re ready.”

Here is how the Golden Knights will be able to secure a two-game edge and put themselves sixty minutes away from hoisting their second Stanley Cup.

Battle Bussi

When Bussi popped up in relief of Frederik Andersen in the third period of Game Three, the Hurricanes found themselves in a goaltending controversy for the first time this postseason.

With Andersen’s absence from Monday’s practice being for maintenance purposes, the decision of who will man the crease for Game Four is considered a game-time decision. Bussi was one of the primary storylines for the Hurricanes this season with a breakout 31-win campaign, but this would be the first postseason start of his career if he gets the nod. Despite the shift in goaltending, primarily with Bussi being a southpaw, neither head coach John Tortorella nor the team was overly concerned about any shift in their offensive strategy.

“We don’t care who’s playing, what hand, what feet,” Tortorella joked during his pregame press conference. “We’re just going to play.”

Stay aggressive

Cole Smith setting a Stanley Cup Finals record with 14 hits in Game Three is more than enough evidence to describe how physical this series has gotten.

The Stanley Cup Final has quickly turned into a war of attrition, with Brayden McNabb being the best example of how physically taxing the postseason can get. Game Three was more of the same, with players from Vegas’ Noah Hanifin to Carolina’s William Carrier and K’Andre Miller heading back to the trainer’s room at various points. While no one is currently expected to miss Game Four, it is clear that the physicality is beginning to grind down both teams.

“I just think you have to invest,” said Golden Knights forward Nic Dowd about the physical style of play his team puts up.

“You’re not quite sure what hit or what play is going to make a difference…It’s not necessarily trying to blow a guy up or putting someone into the third row. I think if you can invest on players by continually just being in their face…eventually, someone is going to make a mistake inside, and that’s the whole point of what I think people talk about investing.”

Good things happen

While the defense still needs to come along, the good news for the Golden Knights is the offense has been a wagon so far in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Marner’s natural hat trick in Game Three may have sealed the Conn Smythe Trophy race, but the Golden Knights have gotten offense from other sources. Brett Howden and Tomas Hertl have also been productive in spots, creating a middle six group loaded with threats to put the puck in the back of the net. In a series that has shown the importance of getting the puck to the net, the Golden Knights could be a Jack Eichel or Pavel Dorofeyev breakthrough away from earning a critical advantage.

“I feel like I haven’t really been thinking about it, to be honest,” admitted Howden.

“I feel like I’ve been getting some bounces. I feel like playing with Mitch and [William Karlsson], I’ve been getting some great looks from them. Honestly, this time of year is just the best because you don’t really think about that kind of stuff. You’re more so worried about where we’re at in the series or just where the team game’s at.”