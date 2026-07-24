The Athletic’s 2027 NHL Expansion Mock Draft: Every Player Picked From All 32 Teams

We’ve officially laid down the full 32-player blueprint for a 33rd NHL franchise, but now it's your turn to step into the front office and judge the roster!

The Veteran Leaders: Does a top-line core anchored by Ryan O’Reilly, Pavel Buchnevich, and Ryan McDonagh give this team enough immediate juice to fight for a playoff spot in Year 1?

The Young Reclaims: Which high-upside young player, former top-10 pick David Jiricek on defense or Shane Wright down the middle, has the better chance of exploding into an All-Star with a fresh start?

The Crease Security: Is Filip Gustavsson and a pipeline feature of Sebastian Cossa enough to build a championship-caliber goaltending core?