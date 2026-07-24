The Top 10 Worst NHL Free Agency Signings of the Offseason

Alex Ovechkin - 1 Year, $4.25 Million ($4.25 Million AAV)

At face value, bringing back the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer seems like a no-brainer for the Washington Capitals. But when we start to evaluate the details of Alex Ovechkin's contract, it becomes increasingly difficult to understand the Capitals' rationale.

Ovechkin inked a one-year deal worth $4.25 million. Tucked away inside that contract is a $4.75 million bonus once Ovi reaches 10 games -- which is nothing more than a formality. With that, the Caps will be on the hook for an additional $4.75 million against next year's salary cap.

Washington only has two unrestricted free agents coming off the books at the end of the 2026-27 campaign, one of which is Ovechkin. Further, they have less than $100K in salary cap space ahead of training camp.

Spreading Ovechkin's $9 million deal over two seasons is a terrible decision, particularly if Ovi elects to come back for another season after this one. If that's the case, the Russian winger could end up playing for the veteran's minimum, acknowledging that he's being overpaid this season.