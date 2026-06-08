Golden Knights forwards remain committed to defense

LAS VEGAS — It was the waning moments of Game 1 and the Carolina Hurricanes were making a big push to get the tying goal.



And as time was about to expire, it looked like the Canes were going to do just that. But Mitch Marner slid across the ice, blocked the shot and the Vegas Golden Knights held on for a 5-4 win.

If you’re wondering why the Knights lead the Stanley Cup Final 2-1 heading into Tuesday’s Game 4 at T-Mobile Arena, it’s because guys like Marner are selling out in their defensive end of the ice. The entire forward group has made it a priority to get back, help the defensemen and goaltender Carter Hart, be it by blocking a shot, using their stick to break up a pass, deliver a check to knock a Hurricanes player off the puck or help clog the middle and force Carolina to the perimeter.

Every coach preaches the need for the forwards to come back and help. Here, it’s a non-negotiable, a task that goes back to when Bruce Cassidy was the coach and has continued under John Tortorella. Torts hasn’t had to preach too much when it comes to backchecking. And while he didn’t want to get into the X’s and O’s of it, he said Monday he was pleased with the way his forwards have responded when it comes to the defensive end of the ice.

“We’ve done a good job of not getting outnumbered,” he said.

Tomas Hertl said it can mean the difference between winning and losing.

“Sometimes it’s more important than scoring goals,” he said. “You need all five guys working together.

“I think we’ve done a good job helping our D. We’re trying to block shots and intercept passes when we’re out there.”

Jack Eichel, who became a 200-foot player under Cassidy and has done the same playing for Tortorella, said it’s about playing the game the right way.

“We all pride ourselves on coming back,” Eichel said. “We know how dangerous they can be off the rush so it’s important to have that back pressure and make it hard on them.”

Both Eichel and Mark Stone had four blocked shots apiece in the 5-4 double-overtime win in Game 3. Brett Howden and Ivan Barbashev each had three blocks in Game 2. And of course, there was Marner’s block at the end of Game 1.

“I think everyone understands what’s required,” center Colton Sissons said of the mindset among the 12 forwards. “It’s a big part of the game. You have to work back and it’s especially important against a team that likes to transition. It’s paramount.

“Everyone is expected to do it so no one has an issue with it. Especially now in the Final.”

Normally, you expect Stone to break up passes in the neutral zone using that long stick of his. But the way the Knights force Carolina to go through layers to get at Hart has been a big part of their success through three wild up-and-down games.When the Knights are playing the right way, which has been the case in each of the first three games’ second period, they dominate. When they don’t, which has been the case in the second part of the third period in each game, they struggle and are vulnerable.

“I think we want to play at a more even keel,” Marner said of trying to be a little more consistent. “But everyone understands that getting back to help the D is important and helping them out.”

Let’s remember the Hurricanes keep showing grit and finding ways to stay in games. Witness the 39-second span in which Carolina beat Hart on three straight shots to cut the 4-0 deficit to 4-3 in the third period. The Canes figure to come out a desperate team Tuesday and it’s up to the Knights to match that desperation.

“It’s a huge game for us,” said defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. “We know they’ll be prepared. We just have to make sure we’re ready.”

For the 12 forwards, that will mean getting back and helping Lauzon and the other Golden Knights defensemen. At this point, it has gotten them this far so don’t expect Marner, Eichel, Stone and the rest of the forward group to change what they do.