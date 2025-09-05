NHL: Top 7 Goalies Entering the 2025-26 Hockey Season

3. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger’s 36 wins gave him four-straight seasons with 30+ victories. His durability has been on display as he’s averaged 55 games over the past four seasons. The one knock on Oettinger is his goals against per game. Last season, out of the 10 goalies that reached 30+ wins, Oettinger had the third-highest GAA at 2.59