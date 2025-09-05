NHL: Top 7 Goalies Entering the 2025-26 Hockey Season
7. Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals
Logan Thompson found success in his first season with Washington, registering career highs in wins (31) and GAA (2.49). His career year saw him finish tied for sixth in wins, seventh in GAA, and tied for eighth in save percentage. He’s set up for another successful campaign in the upcoming season.
1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck has back-to-back seasons with top-four finishes in wins and goals against per game. Last season, Hellebuyck led the NHL with 47 wins, 2.01 GAA, and eight shutouts. He’s blossomed into one of the league’s top goaltenders and enters his 11th season in 2025.
2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
Andrei Vasilevskiy is one of the league’s most reliable goalies. Since the 2017-2018 season, he’s averaged 56 games played and 36 wins. Last season’s 2.18 GAA was the best goal against average of his career. The Lightning goalie enters the 2025-2026 season positioned for another big year.
3. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
Jake Oettinger’s 36 wins gave him four-straight seasons with 30+ victories. His durability has been on display as he’s averaged 55 games over the past four seasons. The one knock on Oettinger is his goals against per game. Last season, out of the 10 goalies that reached 30+ wins, Oettinger had the third-highest GAA at 2.59
4. Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings
The 2024-2025 season was a career-best for the 35-year-old Darcy Kuemper. He posted the second-most wins (31) of his career while ending with the best GAA (2.02) in his 13 seasons. He finished second behind Connor Hellebuyck in the GAA lead by 0.01. Kuemper will lead Los Angeles between the pipes in the upcoming season.
5. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers
The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion has two consecutive seasons with 30+ wins while averaging a 2.40 GAA. Among NHL goalies, Sergei Bobrovsky finished last season fourth in wins (33) and fifth in GAA (2.44). Aging like fine wine, he has averaged 50+ games played over the past four seasons.
6. Adin Hill, Las Vegas Golden Knights
Adin Hill took over the starting job last season and never looked back. On his way to a career year, the Vegas goalie posted highs in games played (50), wins (32), GAA (2.47), and shutouts (4). He will have the edge over Ilya Samsonov to start the upcoming season.
