Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NHL · 3 hours ago

NHL: Top 7 Goalies Entering the 2025-26 Hockey Season

Host · Writer

  • 7. Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals

    Logan Thompson found success in his first season with Washington, registering career highs in wins (31) and GAA (2.49). His career year saw him finish tied for sixth in wins, seventh in GAA, and tied for eighth in save percentage. He’s set up for another successful campaign in the upcoming season.

  • 2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

    Andrei Vasilevskiy is one of the league’s most reliable goalies. Since the 2017-2018 season, he’s averaged 56 games played and 36 wins. Last season’s 2.18 GAA was the best goal against average of his career. The Lightning goalie enters the 2025-2026 season positioned for another big year.

  • 3. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

    Jake Oettinger’s 36 wins gave him four-straight seasons with 30+ victories. His durability has been on display as he’s averaged 55 games over the past four seasons. The one knock on Oettinger is his goals against per game. Last season, out of the 10 goalies that reached 30+ wins, Oettinger had the third-highest GAA at 2.59

  • 4. Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings

    The 2024-2025 season was a career-best for the 35-year-old Darcy Kuemper. He posted the second-most wins (31) of his career while ending with the best GAA (2.02) in his 13 seasons. He finished second behind Connor Hellebuyck in the GAA lead by 0.01. Kuemper will lead Los Angeles between the pipes in the upcoming season.

  • 5. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers

    The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion has two consecutive seasons with 30+ wins while averaging a 2.40 GAA. Among NHL goalies, Sergei Bobrovsky finished last season fourth in wins (33) and fifth in GAA (2.44). Aging like fine wine, he has averaged 50+ games played over the past four seasons.

  • 6. Adin Hill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

    Adin Hill took over the starting job last season and never looked back. On his way to a career year, the Vegas goalie posted highs in games played (50), wins (32), GAA (2.47), and shutouts (4). He will have the edge over Ilya Samsonov to start the upcoming season.

  • 7. Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals

    Logan Thompson found success in his first season with Washington, registering career highs in wins (31) and GAA (2.49). His career year saw him finish tied for sixth in wins, seventh in GAA, and tied for eighth in save percentage. He’s set up for another successful campaign in the upcoming season.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 65 NHL Free Agents

NHL · 3 days ago

Grant White

Predicting the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2025-26 Opening Night Lineup

NHL · 9 days ago

Paul Connor

Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 55 NHL Free Agents

NHL · 10 days ago

Grant White

Ranking the 15 Best Remaining NHL Unrestricted Free Agents of 2025

NHL · 11 days ago

Paul Connor

NHL: Top 10 Defensemen Heading into the 2025-26 Season

NHL · 12 days ago

Kyle Amore

Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 55 NHL Free Agents

NHL · 16 days ago

Grant White

Top 35 Worst NHL Free Agency Signings of the Offseason

NHL · 16 days ago

Jake Burkey

Ranking the 18 Best Remaining NHL Unrestricted Free Agents of 2025

NHL · 17 days ago

Paul Connor

25 Best NHL Free Agency Signings of the 2025 Offseason

NHL · 17 days ago

Jake Burkey

Predicting the Philadelphia Flyers' 2025-26 Opening Night Lineup

NHL · 21 days ago

Paul Connor