Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 65 NHL Free Agents
Grant White
Host · Writer
65. Vitek Vanecek
Team: Florida Panthers
Age: 29 | Position: Goaltender
2024-25 Stats: 25 GP | 5 W | 14 L | 1 SO | 3.62 GAA | 88.4 SV%
Career Stats: 190 GP | 74 W | 81 L | 8 SO | 3.04 GAA | 90.4 SV%
Last year could have gone very differently for Vitek Vanecek. Starting his season with the lowly Sharks, the netminder was shipped to the Florida Panthers ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. There, he won his first Stanley Cup after appearing in just seven games.
Landing Spot: Vanecek signed with the Mammoth (one year, $1.5 million)
1. Mitch Marner
Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age: 28 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 81 GP | 27 G | 75 A | 102 PTS
Career Stats: 657 GP | 221 G | 520 A | 741 PTS
Mitch Marner’s time with the Toronto Maple Leafs has come to an end. The oft-maligned winger is off to Sin City after a sign-and-trade deal with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Landing Spot: Marner re-signed with the Maple Leafs but was traded to the Golden Knights (eight years, $96 million)
2. Sam Bennett
Team: Florida Panthers
Age: 29 | Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: 76 GP | 25 G | 26 A | 51 PTS
Career Stats: 691 GP | 162 G | 174 A | 336 PTS
Over the past few seasons, the Florida Panthers have built a dynasty, and it would be foolish if any of their impending free agents decided to abandon that for a few extra bucks. Sam Bennett is due for a pay increase, and the Panthers happily obliged.
Landing Spot: Bennet re-signed with the Panthers (eight years, $64 million)
3. Nikolaj Ehlers
Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age: 29 | Position: Left Wing
2024-25 Stats: 69 GP | 24 G | 39 A | 63 PTS
Career Stats: 674 GP | 255 G | 295 A | 520 PTS
For years, the Winnipeg Jets have failed to get over the hump, and that could necessitate a change this offseason. Consider Nikolaj Ehlers to be one of the casualties of the shifting culture. His speed and two-way play will be appreciated on many teams, but maximized by Rod Brind'Amour.
Landing Spot: Ehlers has signed with the Hurricanes (six years, $51 million)
4. Aaron Ekblad
Team: Florida Panthers
Age: 29 | Position: Right Defenseman
2024-25 Stats: 56 GP | 3 G | 30 A | 33 PTS
Career Stats: 732 GP | 118 G | 262 A | 380 PTS
Injuries and a couple of down years could have cost Aaron Ekblad a monumental contract this offseason. Nevertheless, the hulking blueliner was happy to re-up with the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.
Landing Spot: Ekblad re-signed with the Panthers (eight years, $48.8 million)
5. John Tavares
Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age: 34 | Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: 75 GP | 38 G | 36 A | 74 PTS
Career Stats: 1,184 GP | 494 G | 620 A | 1,114 PTS
A few years ago, John Tavares left money on the table to join his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs. No amount of money can pry him away in the twilight of his career. Tavares took a significant pay cut to stay with the Leafs.
Landing Spot: Tavares re-signed with the Maple Leafs (four years, $17.2 million)
6. Brock Nelson
Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age: 33 | Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: 80 GP | 26 G | 30 A | 56 PTS
Career Stats: 920 GP | 301 G | 286 A | 587 PTS
Nearly 1,000 games into his NHL career, and Brock Nelson has only a handful of playoff appearances under his belt. He obviously likes what he sees with the Colorado Avalanche, coming back on a short-term deal.
Landing Spot: Nelson has re-signed with the Avalanche (three years, $22.5 million)
6. Vladislav Gavrikov
Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age: 29 | Position: Left Defenseman
2024-25 Stats: 82 GP | 5 G | 25 A | 30 PTS
Career Stats: 435 GP | 29 G | 106 A | 135 PTS
A quality rearguard in the prime of his career, several teams will try to lure Vladislav Gavrikov to a new home this offseason. Alas, it was the New York Rangers that had the most to offer.
Landing Spot: Gavrikov has signed with the Rangers (seven years, $49 million)
8. Ivan Provorov
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age: 28 | Position: Left Defenseman
2024-25 Stats: 82 GP | 7 G | 26 A | 33 PTS
Career Stats: 696 GP | 77 G | 205 A | 282 PTS
Ivan Provorov has been an underappreciated defensive contributor throughout his NHL career. However, the Columbus Blue Jackets were willing to pay him what he deserved this offseason.
Landing Spot: Provorov has re-signed with the Blue Jackets (eight years, $59.5 million)
9. Brock Boeser
Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age: 28 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 75 GP | 25 G | 25 A | 50 PTS
Career Stats: 554 GP | 204 G | 230 A | 434 PTS
Foolishly, the Vancouver Canucks didn’t trade Brock Boeser when they had the chance. Now, the dynamic forward will depart for greener pastures without offering the Canucks anything in return. The Minnesota Wild will jump at the opportunity to bring the skilled forward back home to their top six.
Predicted Landing Spot: Minnesota Wild
10. Matt Duchene
Team: Dallas Stars
Age: 34 | Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: 82 GP | 30 G | 52 A | 82 PTS
Career Stats: 1,138 GP | 371 G | 520 A | 891 PTS
Matt Duchene took a discount to stay with the Dallas Stars the last time he was a free agent, but he wasn't about to get underpaid on what will likely be the last meaningful contract of his career.
Landing Spot: Duchene re-signed with the Stars (four years, $18 million)
11. Mikael Granlund
Team: Dallas Stars
Age: 33 | Position: Center/Left Wing
2024-25 Stats: 83 GP | 22 G | 44 A | 66 PTS
Career Stats: 902 GP | 179 G | 431 A | 610 PTS
Desperately needing to improve their offensive firepower, the Anaheim Ducks have overpaid for Mikael Granlund’s services, dooming their franchise to another few seasons of mediocrity.
Landing Spot: Granlund has signed with the Ducks (three years, $21 million)
12. Brad Marchand
Team: Florida Panthers
Age: 37 | Position: Left Wing
2024-25 Stats: 71 GP | 23 G | 28 A | 51 PTS
Career Stats: 1100 GP | 424 G | 556 A | 980 PTS
Proving that he still has plenty left in the tank, Brad Marchand would have been a key offseason target for several teams wanting to take the next step in the playoffs. Instead, the Florida Panthers were willing to pay him until his age 43 season.
Landing Spot: Marchand has re-signed with the Panthers (six years, $31.5 million)
13. Jake Allen
Team: New Jersey Devils
Age: 34 | Position: Goaltender
2024-25 Stats: 31 GP | 13 W | 16 L | 4 SO | 2.66 GAA | .906 SV%
Career Stats: 460 GP | 208 W | 184 L | 28 SO | 2.76 GAA | .908 SV%
Starting-caliber goaltenders are in constant demand in the NHL, and one franchise has been desperately looking for stability for decades. Despite the Edmonton Oilers' best effort, Jake Allen elected to stay with the Devils.
Landing Spot: Allen has re-signed with the Devils (five years, $9 million)
14. Ryan Donato
Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age: 29 | Position: Center/Left Wing
2024-25 Stats: 80 GP | 31 G | 31 A | 62 PTS
Career Stats: 438 GP | 108 G | 119 A | 227 PTS
A top candidate to be moved at the NHL Trade Deadline, Ryan Donato was expected to be on the move this offseason. Instead, the speedy winger decided to stay in the Windy City on a four-year pact.
Landing Spot: Donato has re-signed with the Blackhawks (four years, $16 million)
15. Dmitry Orlov
Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age: 33 | Position: Left Defenseman
2024-25 Stats: 76 GP | 6 G | 22 A | 28 PTS
Career Stats: 867 GP | 76 G | 251 A | 327 PTS
Dmitry Orlov heads into this offseason as one of the premier defensemen available in free agency. Curiously, Orlov decided to sign with the San Jose Sharks.
Landing Spot: Orlov signed with the Sharks (two years, $13 million)
16. Patrick Kane
Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age: 36 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 72 GP | 21 G | 38 A | 59 PTS
Career Stats: 1302 GP | 492 G | 851 A | 1343 PTS
Quietly, Patrick Kane has continued to assert himself as an offensive threat. The eventual Hall of Famer has been a catalyst for a young Detroit Red Wings team, who weren't about to let him walk in free agency.
Landing Spot: Kane has re-signed with the Red Wings (one year, $3 million)
17. Jonathan Toews
Team: None
Age: 37 | Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: DNP
Career Stats: 1067 GP | 372 G | 511 A | 883 PTS
A bout of long COVID has kept Jonathan Toews out of the NHL for the past two seasons. Nevertheless, the veteran center will make his triumphant return to the league with his hometown Winnipeg Jets in 2025-26.
Landing Spot: Toews has signed with the Jets
18. Claude Giroux
Team: Ottawa Senators
Age: 37 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 81 GP | 15 G | 35 A | 50 PTS
Career Stats: 1263 GP | 365 G | 751 A | 1116 PTS
A few years ago, the Ottawa Senators brought in Claude Giroux to stabilize their young core. While his production has waned, Giroux has cemented his position as a team leader and secondary contributor.
Landing Spot: Giroux has re-signed with the Senators (one year, $2 million)
19. Brent Burns
Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age: 40 | Position: Right Defenseman
2024-25 Stats: 82 GP | 6 G | 23 A | 29 PTS
Career Stats: 1497 GP | 261 G | 649 A | 910 PTS
Winning a Stanley Cup remains the top priority for Brent Burns, making it unlikely he signs anywhere other than the Carolina Hurricanes. However, he found a new landing spot, with equally promising Stanley Cup chances, with the Colorado Avalanche.
Landing Spot: Burns has signed with the Avalanche (one year, $1 million)
20. Jonathan Drouin
Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age: 30 | Position: Left Wing
2024-25 Stats: 43 GP | 11 G | 26 A | 37 PTS
Career Stats: 607 GP | 107 G | 267 A | 374 PTS
Jonathan Drouin has never really lived up to the hype. Still, he has been a productive complementary piece on many teams and is a top-tier offensive asset. We're betting he gets lured to the bright lights of Broadway this offseason.
Landing Spot: Drouin signed with the Islanders (two years, $8 million)
21. Jamie Benn
Team: Dallas Stars
Age: 35 | Position: Left Wing
2024-25 Stats: 80 GP | 16 G | 33 A | 49 PTS
Career Stats: 1192 GP | 399 G | 557 A | 956 PTS
Jamie Benn has spent his entire career with the Dallas Stars, and that wasn't about to change this offseason. The Stars captain is running it back, looking to get over the hump in the Western Conference finally.
Landing Spot: Benn has re-signed with the Stars (one year, $1 million)
22. Pius Suter
Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age: 29 | Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: 81 GP | 25 G | 21 A | 46 PTS
Career Stats: 364 GP | 82 G | 80 A | 162 PTS
Pius Suter plays an underappreciated role. He's a responsible two-way player with a decent scoring touch. While many teams covet that kind of player, Suter is tailor-made for the Blues' system.
Landing Spot: Suter has signed with the Blues (two years, $8.25 million)
23. Jack Roslovic
Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age: 28 | Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: 81 GP | 22 G | 17 A | 39 PTS
Career Stats: 526 GP | 102 G | 158 A | 260 PTS
At his best, Jack Roslovic is a fiery goal-scoring fiend, but few teams have been able to unlock that level of play. Roslovic would be remiss if he left his current squad.
Predicted Landing Spot: Carolina Hurricanes
24. Andrei Kuzmenko
Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age: 29 | Position: Left Wing
2024-25 Stats: 66 GP | 11 G | 26 A | 37 PTS
Career Stats: 219 GP | 72 G | 85 A | 157 PTS
Four years into his NHL career, Andrei Kuzmenko has already played on four different teams. Nevertheless, he found his stride with the Los Angeles Kings after being acquired at the deadline. If he can produce at that level for an entire season, Kuzmenko will be in line for a hefty salary increase.
Landing Spot: Kuzmenko has re-signed with the Kings (one year, $4.3 million)
25. Reilly Smith
Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age: 34 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 79 GP | 13 G | 27 A | 40 PTS
Career Stats: 919 GP | 226 G | 327 A | 553 PTS
Given their flurry of free agent action, it appeared unlikely that Reilly Smith would be back with the Vegas Golden Knights. Still, Smith landed back in Sin City on a one-year pact.
Landing Spot: Smith re-signed with the Golden Knights
26. Ryan Lindgren
Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age: 27 | Position: Left Defenseman
2024-25 Stats: 72 GP | 4 G | 18 A | 22 PTS
Career Stats: 405 GP | 14 G | 88 A | 102 PTS
Far from the flashiest player on the ice, Ryan Lindgren has proven to be a responsible shutdown defenseman. As we see every offseason, there is always one team willing to overpay for this kind of player.
Landing Spot: Lindgren signed with the Kraken (four years, $18 million)
27. Matt Grzelcyk
Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age: 31 | Position: Left Defenseman
2024-25 Stats: 82 GP | 1 G | 39 A | 40 PTS
Career Stats: 527 GP | 26 G | 149 A | 175 PTS
Matt Grzelcyk had the most productive season of his career, and it couldn't have come at a better time. There will be several teams inquiring about his services, but there is probably one team willing to overpay for his services.
Predicted Landing Spot: Philadelphia Flyers
28. Andrew Mangiapane
Team: Washington Capitals
Age: 29 | Position: Left Wing
2024-25 Stats: 81 GP | 14 G | 14 A | 28 PTS
Career Stats: 498 GP | 123 G | 120 A | 243 PTS
Andrew Mangiapane had a down year in 2024-25. Still, we're expecting several Stanley Cup contenders to inquire about his services as a bottom-six winger. Expect him to land with an unsuspecting team.
Landing Spot: Mangiapane signed with the Oilers (two years, $7.2 million)
29. Corey Perry
Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age: 40 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 81 GP | 19 G | 11 A | 30 PTS
Career Stats: 1392 GP | 448 G | 487 A | 935 PTS
Old man Corey Perry has earned an unflattering distinction of being on the losing side of the Stanley Cup Final in five of the last six seasons. Still, the Los Angeles Kings paid a premium to keep him in the Pacific Division.
Landing Spot: Perry signed with the Kings (one year, $2 million)
30. Evgenii Dadonov
Team: Dallas Stars
Age: 36 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 80 GP | 20 G | 20 A | 40 PTS
Career Stats: 617 GP | 163 G | 198 A | 361 PTS
When Evgenii Dadonov decides to turn it on, he can be an electric scoring winger. Consistency continues to limit his upside. At 36 years old, he's only getting a short-term deal.
Landing Spot: Dadonov signed with the Devils (one year, $1 million)
31. Tanner Jeannot
Team: Boston Bruins
Age: 28 | Position: Left Wing
2024-25 Stats: 67 GP | 7 G | 6 A | 13 PTS
Career Stats: 294 GP | 49 G | 44 A | 93 PTS
Tanner Jeannot is part of a dying breed of hockey players. His truculent style is no longer a requirement on an NHL team, and he lacks the scoring pedigree to play significant minutes on a nightly basis. Still, the Boston Bruins were willing to overpay the bruiser on an extended term.
Landing Spot: Jeannot signed with the Bruins (five years, $17 million)
32. Nate Schmidt
Team: Florida Panthers
Age: 33 | Position: Defense
2024-25 Stats: 80 GP | 5 G | 14 A | 19 PTS
Career Stats: 741 GP | 52 G | 187 A | 239 PTS
Fresh off his Stanley Cup victory, Nate Schmidt is free to sign with the team of his choosing. While he has offensive skills to contribute, Schmidt is best suited for a primarily defensive role on the second or third pairing.
Landing Spot: Schmidt signed with the Mammoth (three years, $10.5 million)
33. Brandon Tanev
Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age: 33 | Position: Left Wing
2024-25 Stats: 79 GP | 10 G | 12 A | 22 PTS
Career Stats: 552 GP | 84 G | 96 A | 180 PTS
We see it at the trade deadline every year: Contending teams need a player of Brandon Tanev's ilk come the playoffs. While he lacks offensive firepower, Tanev is well-suited for a checking role on any team.
Landing Spot: Tanev signed with the Mammoth (three years, $7.5 million)
34. Cody Ceci
Team: Dallas Stars
Age: 31 | Position: Defense
2024-25 Stats: 85 GP | 4 G | 20 A | 24 PTS
Career Stats: 871 GP | 52 G | 183 A | 235 PTS
Cody Ceci was traded partway through last season, resulting in him playing 85 games in 2024-25. Heading into free agency, there was sure to be a team willing to overpay for his services, and he found that with the Los Angeles Kings.
Landing Spot: Ceci signed with the Kings (four years, $18 million)
35. Brian Dumoulin
Team: New Jersey Devils
Age: 33 | Position: Defense
2024-25 Stats: 80 GP | 3 G | 19 A | 22 PTS
Career Stats: 706 GP | 28 G | 149 A | 177 PTS
Another one of the shutdown defensemen available in this year's free agency crop, teams will be clamoring for a player of Brian Dumoulin's pedigree. Still, the Los Angeles Kings didn't need two of the same player.
Landing Spot: Dumoulin signed with the Kings (three years, $12 million)
36. Christian Dvorak
Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age: 29 | Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: 82 GP | 12 G | 21 A | 33 PTS
Career Stats: 534 GP | 105 G | 144 A | 249 PTS
Throughout his career, Christian Dvorak has been a solid two-way, depth scorer. Still, he lacks the offensive punch to consistently produce in the attacking zone. Coming off a career-best 33 points, some team was sure to overpay for his services.
Landing Spot: Dvorak signed with the Philadelphia Flyers (one year, $5.4 million)
37. John Klingberg
Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age: 32 | Position: Defense
2024-25 Stats: 11 GP | 1 G | 3 A | 4 PTS
Career Stats: 664 GP | 82 G | 334 A | 416 PTS
Once considered one of the premier defensemen in the NHL, injuries have slowed John Klingberg's production over the past few seasons. Nevertheless, he remains a point producer on the backend, a skillset that is coveted by every team in the league.
Landing Spot: Klingberg signed with the Sharks (one year, $4 million)
38. Gustav Nyquist
Team: Minnesota Wild
Age: 35 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 79 GP | 11 G | 17 A | 28 PTS
Career Stats: 863 GP | 209 G | 322 A | 531 PTS
Now 35 years old, Gustav Nyquist could inch closer to the 1,000-game mark after the 2025-26 season. While he isn't the marksman he once was, Nyquist still has plenty to offer offensively.
Landing Spot: Nyquist signed with the Winnipeg Jets (one year, $3.25 million)
39. Mason Appleton
Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age: 29 | Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: 71 GP | 10 G | 12 A | 22 PTS
Career Stats: 400 GP | 57 G | 81 A | 138 PTS
Mason Appleton is your quintessential bottom-six forward. While he doesn't possess game-changing offensive abilities, he plays responsibly in his own end.
Landing Spot: Appleton signed with the Red Wings (two years, $5.8 million)
40. Anthony Beauvillier
Team: Washington Capitals
Age: 28 | Position: Left Wing
2024-25 Stats: 81 GP | 15 G | 10 A | 25 PTS
Career Stats: 631 GP | 131 G | 140 A | 271 PTS
Early in his career, Anthony Beauvillier was viewed as a top offensive prospect. But nine years later, he's flashed middling offensive skills. While it's possible he continues his development through his prime years, Beauvillier is nothing more than a depth scoring option.
Landing Spot: Beauvillier re-signed with the Capitals (two years, $5.5 million)
41. James van Riemsdyk
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age: 36 | Position: Left Wing
2024-25 Stats: 71 GP | 16 G | 20 A | 36 PTS
Career Stats: 1,082 GP | 327 G | 338 A | 665 PTS
Sixteen seasons into his NHL career, and James van Riemsdyk remains a solid secondary contributor. JVR has 36 or more points in nine of his past 10 seasons. He'll have the chance to add to that total with the Detroit Red Wings.
Landing Spot: van Riemsdyk signed with the Red Wings (one year, $1 million)
42. Dan Vladar
Team: Calgary Flames
Age: 27 | Position: Goaltender
2024-25 Stats: 30 GP | 12 W | 11 L | 2 SO | 2.80 GAA | 89.8 SV%
Career Stats: 105 GP | 49 W | 34 L | 4 SO | 2.98 GAA | 89.5 SV%
Dan Vladar is not a household name, but the Philadelphia Flyers are paying him like he's about to become one. The 27-year-old netminder will challenge for a prominent role in The City of Brotherly Love.
Landing Spot: Vladar signed with the Flyers (two years, $6.7 million)
43. Joel Armia
Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age: 32 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 81 GP | 11 G | 18 A | 29 PTS
Career Stats: 586 GP | 103 G | 104 A | 207 PTS
For the past seven seasons, Joel Armia has been an underappreciated asset of the Montreal Canadiens' forward corps. A solid two-way player, Armia contributes enough offensively without compromising his defensive zone play. Coincidentally, that's exactly the type of profile that's valued by the Los Angeles Kings.
Landing Spot: Armia signed with the Kings (two years, $5 million)
44. Radek Faksa
Team: St. Louis Blues
Age: 31 | Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: 70 GP | 5 G | 10 A | 15 PTS
Career Stats: 708 GP | 94 G | 121 A | 215 PTS
Clearly, Radek Faksa wasn't well-suited to the St. Louis Blues' system. The veteran center had the worst offensive production since his rookie season, precipitating a move back to the Dallas Stars this offseason.
Landing Spot: Faksa signed with the Stars (three years, $6 million)
45. Nick Perbix
Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age: 27 | Position: Defense
2024-25 Stats: 74 GP | 6 G | 13 A | 19 PTS
Career Stats: 220 GP | 13 G | 50 A | 63 PTS
In his first season as a free agent, Nick Perbix elected to depart the only franchise he's known throughout his professional career. The 27-year-old embarks on a new venture, signing on with the Nashville Predators on a two-year contract.
Landing Spot: Perbix signed with the Predators (two years, $5.5 million)
46. Connor Brown
Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age: 31 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 82 GP | 13 G | 17 A | 30 PTS
Career Stats: 601 GP | 107 G | 151 A | 258 PTS
The New Jersey Devils paid Connor Brown like he was one of the premier forwards on the market. While Brown has played a complementary role for the Edmonton Oilers for the past couple of seasons, he has still fallen short of elite production. New Jersey must be expecting the speedy right winger to recapture his 20-goal form.
Landing Spot: Brown signed with the Devils (four years, $12 million)
47. Anthony Mantha
Team: Calgary Flames
Age: 30 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 13 GP | 4 G | 3 A | 7 PTS
Career Stats: 507 GP | 146 G | 157 A | 303 PTS
A torn ACL cost Anthony Mantha most of his 2024-25 campaign. The seasoned right winger appeared in just 13 games and recorded seven points with the Calgary Flames. A solid depth scorer who is well-suited for a middle-six role, Mantha will be suiting up for the Pittsburgh Penguins next season.
Landing Spot: Mantha signed with the Penguins (one year, $2.5 million)
48. Nico Sturm
Team: Florida Panthers
Age: 30 | Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: 62 GP | 7 G | 7 A | 14 PTS
Career Stats: 331 GP | 46 G | 46 A | 92 PTS
By all accounts, 2024-25 was a down year for Nico Sturm. The former 15-goal scorer found the back of the net just seven times, albeit while winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.
Sturm needs to figure out his defensive game if he hopes to excel with the Minnesota Wild.
Landing Spot: Sturm signed with the Wild (two years, $4 million)
49. Anton Forsberg
Team: Ottawa Senators
Age: 32 | Position: Goaltender
2024-25 Stats: 30 GP | 11 W | 12 L | 3 SO | 2.72 GAA | 90.1 SV%
Career Stats: 190 GP | 74 W | 81 L | 8 SO | 3.04 GAA | 90.4 SV%
Since landing in the NHL back in 2014-15, Anton Forsberg has proven to be a competent backup. The Swedish netminder hit the free agent market after his fifth season with the Ottawa Senators.
He finished the campaign with a 90.1% save percentage and 11 wins, benchmarks that are sure to improve with the Los Angeles Kings next season.
Landing Spot: Vladar signed with the Flyers (two years, $6.7 million)
50. Jeff Skinner
Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age: 33 | Position: Left Wing
2024-25 Stats: 72 GP | 16 G | 13 A | 29 PTS
Career Stats: 1,078 GP | 373 G | 326 A | 699 PTS
Jeff Skinner has been on a downward spiral for the past few seasons. After recording a career-best 82 points in 2022-23, the left winger fell to just 29 points with the Edmonton Oilers last season.
The San Jose Sharks are hoping he can recapture his former glory, signing Skinner to a one-year show-me deal.
Landing Spot: Skinner signed with the Sharks (one year, $3 million)
51. Tony DeAngelo
Team: New York Islanders
Age: 29 | Position: Defense
2024-25 Stats: 35 GP | 5 G | 15 A | 19 PTS
Career Stats: 406 GP | 52 G | 177 A | 229 PTS
The New York Islanders have locked up Tony DeAngelo for another season. The blueliner has failed to live up to the offensive exploits from earlier in his career, but has still been a serviceable contributor in both ends of the ice. Coming over partway through the 2024-25 season, DeAngelo totaled 19 points in 35 games for the Isles.
Landing Spot: DeAngelo has re-signed with the Islanders (one year, $1.75 million)
52. Justin Danforth
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age: 32 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 61 GP | 9 G | 12 A | 21 PTS
Career Stats: 183 GP | 31 G | 33 A | 64 PTS
The definition of a journeyman, Justin Danforth had to grind his way into the NHL. However, he has been a regular contributor for the Columbus Blue Jackets over the past couple of seasons. Danforth put up nine goals and 21 points last season, earning himself a two-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres.
Landing Spot: Danforth signed with the Sabres (two years, $3.6 million)
53. Sean Kuraly
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age: 32 | Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: 82 GP | 6 G | 11 A | 17 PTS
Career Stats: 562 GP | 64 G | 89 A | 153 PTS
Since landing in Columbus, Sean Kuraly has been one of the Blue Jackets' top two-way players. The centerman chips in offensively while also serving as a solid defensive contributor. The former fifth-round pick is returning to his former stomping grounds, signing with the Boston Bruins on a multi-year deal.
Landing Spot: Kuraly has signed with the Bruins (two years, $3.7 million)
54. Adam Gaudette
Team: Ottawa Senators
Age: 28 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 81 GP | 19 G | 7 A | 26 PTS
Career Stats: 301 GP | 46 G | 50 A | 96 PTS
After toiling in the minors for most of the last few seasons, Adam Gaudette was a regular for the Ottawa Senators in 2024-25. The right winger totaled a career-best 19 goals while appearing in all but one regular-season contest. That was enough to earn Gaudette a handsome pay raise out West.
Landing Spot: Gaudette signed with the Sharks (two years, $4 million)
55. Parker Wotherspoon
Team: Boston Bruins
Age: 27 | Position: Defense
2024-25 Stats: 55 GP | 1 G | 6 A | 7 PTS
Career Stats: 108 GP | 1 G | 15 A | 16 PTS
It took almost ten years since he was drafted, but Parker Wotherspoon earned regular playing time last season. The rearguard appeared in a career-high 55 games, registering the first goal of his career and chipping in with six assists. He'll be suiting up in a different black and yellow next signing, signing on with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Landing Spot: Wotherspoon signed with the Penguins (one year, $2 million)
56. Pontus Holmberg
Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age: 26 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 68 GP | 7 G | 12 A | 19 PTS
Career Stats: 159 GP | 19 G | 30 A | 49 PTS
Over the past few seasons, Pontus Holmberg has been the Toronto Maple Leafs' secret depth scoring weapon. Still, he's gotten better year after year. Holmberg appeared in a career-high 68 games last season, tallying seven goals and 19 points. The Leafs couldn't find the cap space to re-up with their tertiary scoring winger.
Landing Spot: Holmberg signed with the Lightning (two years, $3.1 million)
57. Nick Bjugstad
Team: Utah Hockey Club
Age: 33 | Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: 66 GP | 8 G | 11 A | 19 PTS
Career Stats: 760 GP | 157 G | 173 A | 330 PTS
Nick Bjugstad's scoring took a hit last season, but he proved that he is still one of the premier checking centers in the NHL. Coming off a career-best 22 goals and 45 points the year prior, Bjugstad tallied a more modest eight goals and 19 points with the Utah Hockey Club in 2024-25. His analytics profile is tailor-made for success with the St. Louis Blues.
Landing Spot: Bjugstad signed with the Blues (two years, $3.5 million)
58. Victor Olofsson
Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age: 30 | Position: Left Wing
2024-25 Stats: 56 GP | 15 G | 14 A | 29 PTS
Career Stats: 370 GP | 105 G | 106 A | 211 PTS
After spending the first six seasons of his career with the Sabres, Victor Olofsson joined the Vegas Golden Knights for the 2024-25 campaign. While he was able to take a step forward offensively, Olofsson still wasn't able to reach the scoring heights from earlier in his career. The left winger will try to make that climb with the Colorado Avalanche next season.
Landing Spot: Olofsson signed with the Avalanche (one year, $1.575 million)
59. Joel Hanley
Team: Calgary Flames
Age: 34 | Position: Defense
2024-25 Stats: 53 GP | 2 G | 7 A | 9 PTS
Career Stats: 246 GP | 5 G | 33 A | 38 PTS
It took a few years before he became a regular, but Joel Hanley has stuck around with the Calgary Flames. The rearguard appeared in a career-high 53 games last season, setting a new benchmark in points. While he will never be a top-pairing defenseman, Hanley has proven to be a valuable defensive commodity on the backend.
Landing Spot: Hanley re-signed with the Flames (two years, $3.5 million)
60. Philip Tomasino
Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age: 24 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 50 GP | 11 G | 12 A | 23 PTS
Career Stats: 209 GP | 34 G | 60 A | 94 PTS
A former first-round pick, Philip Tomasino hasn't reached the heights many thought he would early in his career. Nevertheless, the right winger has shown that he's a capable depth scoring option. Tomasino hit double-digit goals for the second time in his career last year and should continue that upward trajectory with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Landing Spot: Tomasino re-signed with the Penguins (one year, $1.75 million)
61. Michael Eyssimont
Team: Seattle Kraken
Age: 28 | Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: 77 GP | 9 G | 7 A | 16 PTS
Career Stats: 213 GP | 25 G | 31 A | 56 PTS
Michael Eyssimont split last season between the Seattle Kraken and Tampa Bay Lightning, but his impact was felt more out west. The centerman put up six points in 20 games while earning more significant playing time with the Kraken. He's ideally suited for Beantown's systems.
Landing Spot: Eyssimont signed with the Bruins (two years, $2.9 million)
62. Lars Eller
Team: Washington Capitals
Age: 36 | Position: Center
2024-25 Stats: 63 GP | 6 G | 9 A | 15 PTS
Career Stats: 1,116 GP | 188 G | 236 A | 424 PTS
Age might finally be starting to catch up with Lars Eller. A veteran of 14 NHL seasons, time has eroded his offensive abilities. Still, Ellers remains a solid two-way forward capable of stabilizing play in the defensive zone. That's precisely the presence the Ottawa Senators need.
Landing Spot: Eller signed with the Senators (one year, $1.25 million)
63. Taylor Raddysh
Team: Washington Capitals
Age: 27 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 80 GP | 7 G | 20 A | 27 PTS
Career Stats: 305 GP | 43 G | 57 A | 100 PTS
The New York Rangers added to their scoring depth this offseason, signing Taylor Raddysh to a multi-year contract. The winger is a former 20-goal scorer and should fit in nicely with the Broadway Blueshirts.
Landing Spot: Raddysh signed with the Rangers (two years, $3 million)
64. Justin Brazeau
Team: Minnesota Wild
Age: 27 | Position: Right Wing
2024-25 Stats: 19 GP | 1 G | 1 A | 2 PTS
Career Stats: 95 GP | 16 G | 13 A | 29 PTS
It took a few extra years of development, but Justin Brazeau finally showed he had what it takes to stick around the NHL. The right winger cracked the Boston Bruins' roster last season, before getting traded partway through the campaign. Still, 22 points is nothing to scoff at.
Landing Spot: Brazeau signed with the Penguins (two years, $3 million)
