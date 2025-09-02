Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 65 NHL Free Agents

65. Vitek Vanecek

Team: Florida Panthers

Age: 29 | Position: Goaltender

2024-25 Stats: 25 GP | 5 W | 14 L | 1 SO | 3.62 GAA | 88.4 SV%

Career Stats: 190 GP | 74 W | 81 L | 8 SO | 3.04 GAA | 90.4 SV%

Last year could have gone very differently for Vitek Vanecek. Starting his season with the lowly Sharks, the netminder was shipped to the Florida Panthers ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. There, he won his first Stanley Cup after appearing in just seven games.

Landing Spot: Vanecek signed with the Mammoth (one year, $1.5 million)