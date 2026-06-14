Now or never for the Golden Knights as they hope to push for Game Seven

For the first time all postseason, the Vegas Golden Knights have found themselves teetering on the edge.

On Sunday, the Golden Knights hope to stave off elimination and force a winner-take-all Game Seven in the Stanley Cup Final when the Carolina Hurricanes return to T-Mobile Arena.

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Date: Sunday, June 14

Time: 5:00 pm PST

How To Watch: ABC

Radio: 1340 AM, 94.7 FM

The Carolina Hurricanes pushed themselves to one win away from lifting the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2006 with a 4-2 victory in Game Five on Thursday. However, no victory is harder than the last one, especially with the promise that the ultimate prize will officially be in the building. The Golden Knights have shown impressive resilience to make it even this far, and they will have to tap into it at least one more time to keep their Cup dreams alive.

“Obviously, there’s going to be urgency,” said Golden Knights defenseman Rasmus Andersson during media availabilities on Sunday. “We’re going to do everything in our power to force Game Seven, so all our focus is to win tonight and then worry about everything else.”

Now in the saddle

The absence of William Karlsson will loom large as the Golden Knights hope to push themselves to a final game.

Karlsson has been impressive filling in at second-line center flanked by Mitch Marner and Brett Howden since returning to the lineup, but the Golden Knights now have to make important roster decisions with the season on the line. Unsurprisingly, Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella has been mum about any potential lineup changes. It is uncertain if Marner will return to playing center out of necessity or if Reilly Smith or Brandon Saad will be subbing in, but losing a key player is a tough blow at this juncture of the postseason.

“It’s obviously a big miss,” said Marner about the absence of his linemate. “He’s done a lot of great things for us since he’s been back in the lineup, but we’ve done this all year. We’ve had a lot of injuries throughout the year, throughout playoffs. Obviously, it sucks losing Will, but next man up mentality.”

Miles of Hart

Along with Karlsson’s injury, a more well-documented storyline has been the struggles of Carter Hart in this Stanley Cup Final.

Despite giving up at least four goals in each of the five Stanley Cup Final games, Hart has still earned the unwavering trust of Tortorella headed into Game Six. Some have speculated whether the Golden Knights would turn to Adin Hill, especially since the Hurricanes have used the momentum of a goalie change themselves to push them into this position. However, it appears as though Tortorella is content to just stick with the goaltender he started with, for better or worse.

“Because I know him,” said Tortorella on his reasons for standing by Hart. “I know there’s a better game in him. I’ve seen it throughout the playoffs. I think he’s a very good goalie. We’ve got to do a better job around him too.”

Live and let die

Tomorrow is no longer a guarantee for the Golden Knights anymore.

With elimination now a loss away, the urgency has to be at an all-time high for the Golden Knights. The challenge stands primarily with not only forcing a Game Seven, but still having enough left in the tank for the return to Raleigh. If the Golden Knights have another gear that they have not found yet, this has to be the time to use it.

“It’s a must-win game for us,” said Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb. “Desperation’s part of it. There’s not going to be any panic, but we’re gonna go out and play to the best of our ability.”