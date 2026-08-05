Ranking the Top 35 Premium NHL Trade Targets Likely to be Moved

Our 35-man trade block is officially live, but in today's hard-cap reality, all it takes is one blockbuster phone call between general managers to completely rewrite the league's competitive hierarchy. Now it's your turn to step into the executive chair and call the shots.

The Maple Leafs Mega-Deal: Is trading Auston Matthews a complete fantasy, or should Toronto actually pull the trigger on a landscape-shifting move following their major front-office overhaul?

The Vancouver Crossroads: Is shipping out Elias Pettersson an absolute necessity for the Canucks to survive their cap crunch, or would trading a superstar-tier center haunt the franchise for the next decade?

The Blues' Liquidation Strategy: Should St. Louis flip Jordan Binnington immediately to maximize their draft capital return, or hold onto the veteran netminder until winter to spark a deadline bidding war?

The Ultimate Internet Meltdown: Which star on our 35-man master board would trigger the single biggest internet meltdown if they actually pack their bags before training camp opens?