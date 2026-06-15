TST Best Bets: June 15, 2026

Just one day after the New York Knicks won their first NBA Championship since 1973, the Carolina Hurricanes took home the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup trophy. Much like New York, Carolina's championship was only their second in franchise history with their first title coming in 2006 against the Edmonton Oilers.

While the Hurricanes as a whole were on fire throughout this year's playoffs, team-captain Jordan Staal's 12 points, eight goals and four assists earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy at age 37, making him the oldest NHL player to attain the award.

However, there is still plenty of action in store with the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off last Thursday and the MLB season stretching on for a few more months.

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First Pick: San Diego Padres Over 8.5 Runs

Rundown: After winning back-to-back series against the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles, the San Diego Padres (37-33) have some momentum on their side going into a three-game slate against the St. Louis Cardinals (38-31).

The Padres are finding their groove again entering mid-June, rising back to .500 over their last 10 games. During their last two matchups against Baltimore, San Diego outscored the Orioles, 14-5, as Jackson Merrill and Samad Taylor launched two-run homers during the first inning of Saturday's contest. On the pitching side, right-hander Randy Vasquez earned the win, striking out five batters and issuing two walks. Tonight, Lucas Giolito is set to take the mound with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20.2 innings pitched.

Meanwhile for St. Louis, right-hander Dustin May is the next man up in the rotation with a 4.21 ERA and 66 strikeouts. Despite the slightly better record, the Cardinals are coming off a series loss to the 33-40 Minnesota Twins in which they failed to put away their opponent in later innings, leading to one-run defeats in the opening and rubber matchups. Regardless, both teams' humming offenses can make this an exciting series as 24-year-old Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with a .294 batting average, 79 hits and 56 RBI.

Second Pick: Spain -2.5 Over Cape Verde

Rundown: Spain enters this year's World Cup hungry for revenge following their Round of 16 elimination by Morocco in 2022 while Saudi Arabia failed to advance beyond the Group Stage.

Ever since manager Luis de la Fuente took the helm in late 2022, the squad has been heavily offensive minded, emphasizing intensive speed and maintaining possession of the ball.

During the last World Cup, Spain tallied nine goals, seven of which came in the tournament opener against Costa Rica. Nonetheless, they ran into the wall of Morocco's stout defensive unit after tying with Germany and getting past Japan, 2-1 in group play.

Given the chip on their shoulder as one of Europe's powerhouses, expect Spain to treat this year's World Cup like their life depends on it.