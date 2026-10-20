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NHL · 10 minutes ago

TST Best Bets: October 20, 2026

Nick Wire, author

Nick Wire

Host · Writer

The Anaheim Ducks play the second half of a back-to-back tonight in New York, this time against the New York Islanders. The Ducks, now 4-4-0, lost last night against the New York Rangers. They've lost three consecutive games and have especially struggled to hold onto early leads.

Ducks' second-string goaltender Ville Husso allowed five goals last night on 30 shots. Husso allowed a goal on the Rangers' first shot of the game as well, immediately putting the Ducks in a vulnerable position on the road.

The Ducks' offense didn't get going until they had already fell behind 4-0, as AJ Greer and Nick Jensen each potted one. Greer and Jensen were both signed as free agents this past Summer, bolstering the back lines of the Ducks' lineup. 

Cutter Gauthier and Beckett Sennecke combined for nine shots but neither could finish last night. Gauthier led the Ducks last season with 41 goals, while Sennecke currently leads the Ducks with five goals.

Starting goaltender Lukas Dostal is expected to start in net today against the Islanders. Dostal is 3-3 with a .882 saver percentage so far. Dostal has allowed 3.17 goals per game as well. 

The Islanders are 4-3-1 and led by Bo Horvat, who has nine points in eight games. Horvat also leads the team with five goals. 

On the blue line, young superstar Matthew Schaefer has seven points on seven assists. 

Ilya Sorokin is expected to start in net tonight for New York. Sorokin is 4-2 with a .940 save percentage, allowing just 1.68 goals per game.

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First Pick: Beckett Sennecke over 2.5 shots on goal

Rundown: Sennecke averages 2.75 shots per game. In a Ducks offense that struggled to score the last three games, the Ducks' right winger will look to force the issue. Sennecke has nine shots in the past three games – two of the games with four goals. 

Second Pick: Ilya Sorokin over 23.5 saves

Rundown:  Sorokin has only missed this mark twice this season. Through six starts, he averages 26 saves per game. The Ducks also average 24.3 shots on goal per game. Having lost three straight, the Ducks should come out firing – which would favor Sennecke's line and Sorokin's.

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