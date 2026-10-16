Predicting the 8 NFL Division Winners Right Now: Going Into Week 6

It's been a slow start to the season for New Orleans, but the NFC South is open for the taking.
New Orleans Saints Team Profile
- Head Coach: Kellen Moore
- Offensive Coordinator: Doug Nussmeier
- Defensive Coordinator: Brandon Staley
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
- 2026 Record: 1-4
This division once had quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Matt Ryan all playing football at the same time. Obviously, with no team currently positive in the standings, the level of talent isn’t quite where it once was. One thing’s for certain: Tampa Bay has been awfully disappointing, to the point where it is hard to picture them bouncing back, notably with Baker Mayfield remaining sidelined a bit longer.
Of the predictions here, New Orleans definitely appears like the biggest reach, especially talking division winners, not just Wild Card snags. Carolina has plenty of young talent on display this season, but when they’re facing tough opponents, the offense crumbles where it shouldn’t, as in its loss to Cleveland. The Falcons have truly been impressive, with their run game the most dominant in the league. The quarterback play, whether Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa at the front lines, will never move the needle enough to believe in this team as a division leader. Despite New Orleans losing three straight games, the season is still young, and Tyler Shough is leading an exciting offense blending veterans with youthful talent. Additionally, looking ahead, they have the third-easiest remaining strength of schedule this season, which puts them ahead in a division they’re barely behind in.