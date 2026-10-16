Predicting the 8 NFL Division Winners Right Now: Going Into Week 6

NFC West Winner

San Francisco is one of three undefeated teams in the league through five weeks and shows no signs of slowing down.

San Francisco 49ers Team Profile

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Offensive Coordinator: Klay Bubiak

Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris

Stadium: Levi's Stadium

2026 Record: 5-0

If you can find anything wrong with this team, let us know. San Francisco ranks third in points per game and points allowed per game. In an offense with phenomenal talent at every position, except maybe wide receiver, the team went out and grabbed longtime star Mike Evans and reeled in Deebo Samuel. The only reason they wouldn’t be miles ahead of every other team in their division in the NFC is if they were in the West, which holds multiple championship contenders, and yes, they’re stuck there.

There’s no need to look in Arizona's direction anytime in the near future, but the other teams in the division need to be addressed. The Rams are certainly playing below their 2-3 record, losing two games by less than five points, making many minor mistakes, and awaiting the return of their prized new possession, the great Myles Garrett. Expect them to take off very soon, and find themselves in the Wild Card pretty comfortably, if not looming for the division lead. Of Seattle’s two losses, one came to the 49ers understandably, and the other was a bad game against Washington. That matchup proved their defense isn’t as stable as it was last year; the team isn’t looking as dominant in rolling through easy opponents. Anticipate multiple playoff teams out of the NFC West, probably even three, but the 49ers are a runaway train right now with no obstacles in sight.