Predicting the 1st Loss for the NFL’s 3 Remaining Undefeated Teams Going Into Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers are 5-0, with three double-digit wins over the Rams, Dolphins, and Broncos. The 49ers offense has scored 154 points. Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle will look to stay healthy and lead the 49ers back to the Super Bowl.
San Francisco 49ers Team Profile
- Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
- Offensive Coordinator: Klay Kubiak
- Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris
- Stadium: Levi’s Stadium
49ers' First Loss: November 29th at Seahawks (Week 12)
The 49ers really struggled with the Seahawks last year, getting dominated 41-6 in the NFC divisional round. While San Fran came out on top again in their Week 5 divisional matchup, we don't see a clean sweep. Remember the 49ers allowed 116 yards and three rushing touchdowns to Kenneth Walker in that playoff game, and Seattle will look for the same success with rookie Jadarian Price later in the season.