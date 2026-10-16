Ranking the Top 5 Quarterbacks For the 2027 NFL Draft Right Now (Week 7)

5) Arch Manning

Arch Manning NFL Draft Profile

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 219 lbs

Age (on CFB Week 1): 22

22 School: Texas

Class: Junior

Junior Hometown: New Orleans, LA

It Should Have Happened by Now

Manning arrived in Austin in 2023 carrying one of the most recognizable names in football history. At the time, Quinn Ewers controlled the Longhorns offense and was widely projected as a future first- or second-round NFL Draft selection. Instead, Ewers slid into the seventh round, serving as another reminder that early quarterback projections rarely unfold as expected.

Now entering his fourth season at Texas, Manning steps into a critical stage of his development. The flashes have been there, the pedigree is unquestioned, but the consistency and overall command still need to catch up to the expectations surrounding him.

Scouting Report

Mechanically, Manning is one of the cleaner quarterback prospects in the 2027 class. The setup, balance, and throwing operation all look polished, which should come as no surprise considering the influence of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning throughout his development.

He possesses ideal NFL size at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds with enough athletic ability to stress defenses outside the pocket. Manning moves well for his frame and shows good spatial awareness once protection begins to deteriorate. On designed quarterback runs, he displays patience allowing blocks to develop, along with enough acceleration to create chunk yardage when lanes open.

The arm talent is good, though not consistently dominant. There are stretches where the ball placement drifts and routine throws become unnecessarily difficult. At times, Manning appears too casual with his mechanics, relying more on natural ability than disciplined execution. Against Sam Houston, he missed a clean pocket throw to receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. by driving the football at his feet despite having ample space to properly step into the throw. Those are the types of missed opportunities evaluators will continue to monitor closely.

When everything is synced up, however, the ceiling is obvious. The footwork, mobility, processing ability, and natural feel for the position all project favorably to the next level.

The March for Arch

Texas opens the 2026 season against Texas State Bobcats football on September 5, and the pressure surrounding Manning will immediately intensify. A fast start is essential, not only for Texas but for Manning’s individual trajectory entering the heart of the 2027 NFL Draft discussion.

The tools are there. The physical traits, football upbringing, and flashes of high-level quarterback play are all evident on tape. What remains is putting every piece together consistently over the course of an entire season.

Right now, Manning still feels like a quarterback whose toolbox is loaded but not fully organized. If the game slows down for him and the accuracy stabilizes, the player many expected to see years ago could finally emerge. And if that happens, his rise into the upper tier of the 2027 quarterback class could happen quickly.

Arch Manning 2026 Stats