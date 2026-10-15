Rams look to regroup against Cardinals as McVay addresses kicking change, offensive line and close losses

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams are looking to put another frustrating loss behind them as they prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but head coach Sean McVay knows his team must find a way to turn competitive performances into victories.

Speaking to reporters Thursday following a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, McVay addressed the team's recent struggles in close games, the decision to make a change at kicker and the challenges of preparing for a familiar face in former Rams offensive coordinator and current Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur.

The Rams have shown flashes of the team McVay believes they can become, particularly on offense, but costly penalties, missed opportunities and special teams mistakes have prevented them from consistently finishing games.

"We've talked a lot about eliminating some of the penalties, especially when we're in scoring positions, the things that we can control," McVay said. "But I was proud of our group the other night."

McVay pointed to the 178 plays that unfolded Monday before the Rams had an opportunity to win the game with a field goal in overtime. That attempt was blocked, prompting the organization to release kicker Harrison Mevis and sign Blake Grupe from the New York Jets' practice squad.

"We missed the chance to win it on that play, but that's not why we didn't win it," McVay said. "There are a lot of things that I'm saying is positive even though what happened on that play either is accompanied with an incredibly good feeling because of what that meant in terms of winning the game or on the flip side, you come up a little bit short."

McVay said Grupe would participate in his first practice with the Rams on Thursday as the team begins incorporating him into its field goal and extra-point operations.

The Rams decided against holding an open competition for the position, with McVay citing roster considerations and Grupe's previous experience with the organization.

"He did a great job in camp. He did a great job for Indianapolis last year," McVay said. "He has a nice demeanor about himself. There's a quiet confidence, but a humility that you want. I'm looking forward to seeing him produce and then I think it's part of our job to put him in positions that have successful outcomes. Ideally, it's more extra points than anything else."

The kicking change is only one of several adjustments the Rams are making heading into Sunday's NFC West matchup.

Veteran offensive lineman David Quessenberry is expected to start in place of Alaric Jackson, giving the Rams another significant change to manage along an offensive line that has dealt with personnel challenges throughout the season.

McVay expressed confidence in Quessenberry despite the veteran not having started a game since 2023.

"He's a consummate pro," McVay said. "Even though it's been a little bit of time, he still has played a lot of good, meaningful snaps. He's had some good stressful downs."

McVay noted that Quessenberry has regularly practiced with the first-team offense, particularly when Jackson has been unavailable because of previous health concerns.

"He has a great look in his eye and he's a Ram through and through," McVay said.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford echoed that confidence while also addressing Jackson's absence following an incident that occurred after Monday's game.

"I have a lot of trust in DQ," Stafford said. "I think he's proven himself in this league. He's a guy that can step in and make plays and do what he's supposed to do, a ton of trust in what he's capable of."

Stafford added that Jackson would learn from the incident and that the team was ready to move forward.

The Rams also received some encouraging news along the offensive line Thursday, with Keagan Trost beginning his return-to-practice window and participating fully. McVay said Trost could potentially be available Sunday depending on how he responds to practice.

Justin Dedich is also progressing in his rehabilitation, although the Rams have not yet opened his practice window.

On the injury front, linebacker Nate Landman, tight end Colby Parkinson and cornerback Josh Wallace were limited Thursday. Tight end Davis Allen did not practice because of a foot issue, although McVay described the decision as precautionary.

"He's doing good. We're just being smart," McVay said. "We're just erring on the side of caution, but he's feeling good."

While the Rams continue sorting through their roster, one of their biggest priorities remains finding more consistency on offense.

Against Buffalo, Stafford and the Rams showed their ability to move the ball during high-pressure situations, particularly on a late drive that forced overtime. However, the offense has struggled at times to establish that same rhythm earlier in games.

Stafford said the difference has been execution rather than a dramatic change in strategy.

"We just executed a little bit better in the second half," Stafford said. "I had an early third down to Puk that I could have hit. We could have connected on that maybe keeps that first drive going and we score seven. It just boils down to execution."

Puka Nacua was one of the biggest bright spots against Buffalo, catching 17 passes in a remarkable performance after recently returning from injury.

Nacua said Thursday that he felt good physically despite the increased workload, although he acknowledged needing additional recovery following Monday's game.

"I'm not the biggest fan of ice," Nacua said. "I do sauna and cold tub, but I think there was definitely maybe a little bit more ice this week for sure."

Despite his 17 receptions, Nacua said he spent more time thinking about the opportunities he missed, including a deep pass from Stafford near the end of the first half that narrowly escaped his fingertips.

"You think back and you think more about the misses than the 17 catches," Nacua said.

Nacua believes the Rams have the personnel to become a more consistent offense but must improve their execution on early downs and avoid putting themselves in difficult third-down situations.

"Can we stay in rhythm of second-and-six to get to a third-and-three?" Nacua said. "So we're not putting ourselves behind where the look that we're getting is not ideal."

Davante Adams also emphasized the importance of moving past Monday's disappointment, saying the Rams cannot allow one loss to carry over into another week.

"When you care a lot about things, you're going to feel deeply, but it's a new week now," Adams said. "I think it's on people's minds because they care about it, but it's definitely something that we've put behind us to move forward and have a good week."

Adams praised Stafford's composure in late-game situations, describing the veteran quarterback as one of the calmest competitors he has encountered.

"He's the coolest and most collected guy that I've been around, period," Adams said. "The way he commands the huddle in some of those moments is special. I think that we get a lot of our confidence from him just based off how confident he seems and feels in the moment."

Defensively, the Rams are encouraged by the return of Aaron Donald, who played against Buffalo after missing the previous game.

Donald said he came out of Monday's contest feeling healthy and believes he is beginning to regain his rhythm.

"Watching the film, looking more like myself, feeling more like myself out there," Donald said. "The game is starting to slow down. Feeling good. I'm having fun, getting into a good groove."

Donald nearly recorded a sack against Buffalo, but the play was wiped out by a penalty. He hopes to build on his performance against an Arizona team he has enjoyed considerable success against throughout his career.

Sunday's matchup also carries an intriguing coaching storyline, with LaFleur facing the Rams after spending the previous three seasons as McVay's offensive coordinator.

McVay acknowledged the close relationship between the two coaches but downplayed concerns that LaFleur's familiarity with the Rams' offense could provide Arizona with a significant advantage.

"Mike and I talk a lot. I haven't talked to him yet this week just because it's been busier than normal, but I will talk to him at some point," McVay said. "I love Mike and it's about the Rams versus the Cardinals. We're going to try to get after him as good as we can this week."

Stafford expressed similar respect for LaFleur, saying his former offensive coordinator knows the Rams' system extremely well but that familiarity only goes so far once the game begins.

"I know that he knows a lot of what we do," Stafford said. "We still have to go out there and execute it. We have to go out there and play. They have to go out there and execute their game plan as well."

For McVay, Sunday's game represents another opportunity for the Rams to demonstrate that the lessons from their recent close losses are translating into improvement.

The coach acknowledged that Monday's defeat was particularly difficult because the Rams had an opportunity to win, but he remains confident in the direction of his team.

"There are no moral victories," McVay said. "There are still a lot of things where there's improvement and we have to just continue to stay the course. We're going to get shaped from this. You do grow through some of the adverse moments."

With a divisional opponent coming to town and another opportunity to get their season back on track, McVay believes his team is prepared to respond.

"It was a good kick in the gut and you have to be able to get up, stand up and get ready to fight again," McVay said. "That's exactly what our group's ready to do."