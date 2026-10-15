Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Defense and Kickers

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Defenses

Start ’Em

Kansas City Chiefs Defense vs. LAC (Projected FPTS – 10.0): I wrote in my waiver column to pick up the Chiefs’ defense, and hopefully you were able to add them. Fresh off the bye, Kansas City has one of the best defensive matchups of the week, facing the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. What makes this a great matchup for the Chiefs is that the Chargers’ offense has allowed the fourth-highest pressure rate (43.4 percent) and has been sacked at the second-highest rate in the league (10.6 percent). They also have a league-most 13 giveaways through five games, and the offense is dealing with a number of injuries.

New York Giants Defense vs. NO (Projected FPTS – 7.3): The Giants have a sneaky favorable matchup this week against the Saints at MetLife Stadium. One of the biggest issues with the New Orleans offense was protecting Tyler Shough, who was sacked eight times through the first two weeks of the season. Lately, the line has improved, allowing just five sacks over the last three games. However, the offense still turns the ball over at the second-highest rate in the league (11). The Giants’ defense has recorded six interceptions this season, tied for the third-most in the league.

San Francisco 49ers Defense vs. WSH (Projected FPTS – 6.9): The Niners’ defense is coming off an impressive performance against the defending Super Bowl champs last week, in which it recorded five sacks. This week they play Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, who will be hard to bring down, but even so, Daniels was also sacked five times against the Giants’ defense. Expect the Niners’ defense to put up another solid performance.

Honorable Mentions: Pittsburgh Steelers Defense @ TB; Jacksonville Jaguars Defense vs. HOU; New England Patriots Defense vs. NYJ; Indianapolis Colts Defense vs. TEN; Baltimore Ravens Defense @ CLE; Carolina Panthers Defense @ PHI.

Sit ’Em

Philadelphia Eagles Defense vs. CAR (Projected FPTS – 6.6): I feel bad for the fantasy managers who drafted the Eagles’ defense. They’ve done absolutely nothing through the first five weeks of the season. Philly has scored five or fewer points in each game and has the fourth-lowest sack rate (3.1 percent) with three takeaways. They take on Bryce Young and the Panthers this week, who rank fourth in points scored per game and have allowed just four sacks. Leave the Eagles’ defense on your bench or the waiver wire.

Green Bay Packers Defense vs. DAL (Projected FPTS – 5.7): The Packers’ defense as a whole has been abysmal this season. They’re coming off a great performance last week against the Bears, but let’s not sweep under the rug that it was Tyson Bagent under center. Green Bay has a much tougher and more worthy opponent this week in the Cowboys. Dallas’ offense has scored the fourth-most points this season, and quarterback Dak Prescott has been sacked the second-fewest times. Find a defense to deploy this week.

New York Jets Defense @ NE (Projected FPTS – 6.2): The Jets’ defense will look to build on last week’s contest, in which it finished with 18 fantasy points against the Browns. I don’t imagine that happens, taking on the Patriots in Foxborough. Drake Maye and the rest of the offense have looked unstoppable recently, scoring 74 points over the last two weeks. Maye’s O-line has also kept him upright, allowing only two sacks during that span. The Jets are not a defense I would have a lot of trust in for Week Six.

Lowlights: Houston Texans Defense @ JAX; Atlanta Falcons Defense @ CHI; Las Vegas Raiders Defense vs. BUF; Los Angeles Chargers Defense @ KC; Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense vs. PITT; Chicago Bears Defense vs. ATL.

KICKERS

Start ‘Em

Spencer Shrader vs. TEN – Projected FPTS: 10.7

Cam Little vs. HOU – Projected FPTS: 8.6

Ka'imi Fairbairn @ JAX – Projected FPTS: 8.9

Harrison Butker vs. LAC – Projected FPTS: 8.4

Chris Boswell @ TB – Projected FPTS: 8.4

Dominic Zvada vs. NO – Projected FPTS: 7.6

Eddy Pineiro vs. WSH – Projected FPTS: 8.4

Tyler Loop @ CLE – Projected FPTS: 8.5

Sit ‘Em

Joey Slye @ IND – Projected FPTS: 5.2

Daniel Carlson vs. NYG – Projected FPTS: 7.4

Cameron Dicker @ KC – Projected FPTS: 5.6

Matt Gay vs. BUF – Projected FPTS: 8.2

Tyler Bass @ LV – Projected FPTS: 8.4

Jake Elliott vs. CAR – Projected FPTS: 6.8

Nick Folk vs. CHI – Projected FPTS: 7.5

Andy Borregales vs. NYJ – Projected FPTS: 7.9