LA28 announces second Olympic ticket drop for August as demand for 2028 Games continues to surge

LOS ANGELES — After what organizers described as the most successful Olympic ticket launch in history, LA28 announced Wednesday that its second public ticket release for the 2028 Olympic Games will take place Aug. 10-20, giving fans around the world another opportunity to secure seats for the Summer Games.

The announcement comes less than two months after LA28's inaugural ticket launch generated unprecedented demand, with more than 4 million tickets claimed by fans from 85 countries, all 50 states and U.S. territories.

Drop 2 will feature tickets across all Olympic sports and a variety of price points, subject to availability, and is aimed at fans who were not selected during the initial sale, missed registration deadlines or have not yet reached their ticket purchase limits.

Registration for the LA28 Ticket Draw remains open through July 22 at Tickets.LA28.org.

"The response from millions of fans makes one thing clear: the world is ready, and so are we," LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover said in a statement. "These Games belong to Los Angeles and to the world, and we look forward to welcoming fans everywhere to be part of all the incredible moments to come in 2028."

The first ticket release underscored LA28's effort to make the Games accessible to local communities. Organizers said an unprecedented locals presale distributed approximately 500,000 tickets priced at $28 each to residents of the Los Angeles and Oklahoma City regions. Additionally, 95% of all tickets priced below $100 were purchased by local residents.

Los Angeles will host the majority of Olympic events while Oklahoma City will stage softball and canoe slalom competitions.

Fans who register for the ticket draw by July 22 will be entered for a chance to receive a designated purchasing window during the Aug. 10-20 sale period. Those selected will receive notification emails Aug. 6-7 detailing their assigned date, time and purchase window.

Ticket limits remain in place. Fans may purchase up to 12 tickets for Olympic events and an additional 12 tickets for the Olympic football (soccer) tournament. Ceremonies are limited to four tickets per purchaser, with those tickets counting toward the overall 12-ticket event maximum.

LA28 also announced a special Visa Presale Ticket Draw ahead of Drop 2. As part of Visa's four-decade partnership with the Olympic Movement, qualifying Visa cardholders will have an opportunity to register for an exclusive presale window running July 29-31.

Eligible Visa cardholders must indicate their status through their LA28 ticket account before July 22 to be considered. Fans selected for the Visa presale will be notified July 27 and must use a Visa card to complete purchases during their assigned window.

Those selected for the Visa presale will not be eligible for the general Drop 2 ticket draw, while fans who are not chosen will remain eligible for the broader public sale.

Organizers also announced plans to launch an official ticket resale marketplace in 2027. LA28 cautioned fans against purchasing tickets through unauthorized third-party sellers before the verified resale platform becomes available.

The Los Angeles Games are scheduled to begin on July 14, 2028, and will mark the city's third time hosting the Olympics after previously staging the Summer Games in 1932 and 1984. LA28 will also host the city's first Paralympic Games, with Paralympic tickets expected to go on sale in 2027.

With more than two years remaining before the Opening Ceremony, the overwhelming demand seen during the first ticket release suggests interest in the Los Angeles Olympics is already reaching historic levels, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated Games in Olympic history.