Miles Partain wants beach volleyball's future to be bigger than ever ahead of the AVP Tournament

When Miles Partain talks about beach volleyball, it's obvious he isn't just thinking about the next match. His mind is already on bigger ideas, from growing the sport's fan base to reimagining how beach volleyball is experienced.

Long Beach is a familiar stop for Partain, who grew up in Southern California and has plenty of memories tied to the area.

"Long Beach State has been such a pillar in men's volleyball," Partain said. "There's already a great fan base there, and it's always nice playing in L.A. because I grew up here."

The tournament also comes at an exciting time, with Los Angeles preparing to host the 2028 Olympics. While beach volleyball won't be played in Santa Monica as it has in the past, Partain is still excited to see the sport showcased close to home.

He also hopes that volleyball can play a role in rebuilding the communities affected by this year's wildfires after losing his own home in the fires.

"I'd love to see beach volleyball courts become part of the rebuilding," he said. "That's something I've been hoping to help make happen."

On the court, the AVP League has introduced a different format than the traditional tournament schedule, with teams competing throughout the season instead of in standalone events. According to Partain, the biggest difference isn't necessarily the volleyball.

"The same teams are still winning," he said. "The biggest change is really the fan experience."

That's where Partain's creativity starts to take over.

He's a big fan of Banana Ball and has even come up with his own ideas to make beach volleyball more entertaining. His list includes everything from bonus points for trick plays to dance contests and even letting fans help keep rallies alive.

"I want people who aren't volleyball fans to want to come," Partain said. "If they're giving us their time, we should give them something that's really fun to watch."

The team aspect of the AVP League has also been a welcome change. Every franchise includes both a men's and women's pair, and everyone's results count toward the overall standings.

"It's cool getting to know the women's team and rooting for each other," Partain said. "You're more invested because everybody's contributing."

Although Partain has already competed against Olympians and some of the biggest names in the sport, he says the biggest lesson he's learned has nothing to do with flashy plays.

"The best players focus on what they can control," he said. "They don't make excuses. They move on to the next play."

That same mindset carries over to his partnership with veteran Paul Lotman. Partain believes great teams aren't built on friendship alone.

"You don't have to be best friends," he said. "You have to be honest, take responsibility, and do what's best for the team."

For fans who have never been to an AVP event, Partain says one thing stands out immediately.

"The ball moves way faster in person than it does on TV," he said. "You really get an appreciation for how athletic beach volleyball is."

Even after establishing himself as one of the sport's rising stars, Partain is still looking for ways to improve. Lately, that has meant diving into biomechanics and studying how every movement of the body affects performance.

Instead of simply saying he feels good or bad, Partain wants to know exactly why.

"I'm trying to understand how the body works," he said. "The more specific you can be, the better you can perform."

Whether it's finding new ways to train, brainstorming ideas to make matches more entertaining, or simply competing close to home in Long Beach, Partain is thinking about more than the next point. He's thinking about where beach volleyball can go next.