Are you ready for Monday Night Futbol? USA DraftKings odds

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Five Bets That Pop

Whether you're a bettor or simply a soccer fan, these are the wagers that best summarize tonight's matchup.

The betting board suggests one thing above all else.

Expect drama!

The United States has earned favorite status, but not by much. Belgium remains one of the tournament's most dangerous opponents, and nearly every number points toward a tense night in Seattle that could require more than 90 minutes to decide.

So, remember and tailgating treats. Are you ready for Monday Night Fubol!

Odds That Entice Winning