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SOCCER · 49 minutes ago

Are you ready for Monday Night Futbol? USA DraftKings odds

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 6 2:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHI

PHI

-1.5

-220

O 8

KC

KC

+1.5

+184

U 8

Jul 6 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYY

NYY

-1.5

-102

O 7.5

TB

TB

+1.5

-116

U 7.5

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