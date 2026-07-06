Are you ready for Monday Night Futbol? USA DraftKings odds

FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States vs. Belgium
Upcoming USA Match
- Date: Monday, July 6, 2026
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PDT)
- Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- Opponent: Belgium (Round of 16)
If you packed away the grill after the Fourth of July weekend, drag it back out. Call your friends, invite the family over and settle in for one more night of red, white and blue as the United States takes on Belgium in tonight's World Cup Round of 16 showdown.
There's no denying it this U.S. squad has captured something special. Playing on American soil, the Stars and Stripes have reignited a level of excitement that has spread well beyond the soccer community. The holiday weekend may be over, but the patriotic atmosphere rolls on tonight.
The buzz reached another level when news broke that Folarin Balogun's red card was rescinded, making the dynamic striker available against Belgium. Suddenly, optimism is everywhere. The crowd will be rocking, the stakes couldn't be higher, and the stars appear to be aligning for the United States.
Another American tradition is wagering on sports. The coming pages list the DraftKings odds on the match-up tonight for USA soccer.