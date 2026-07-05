Melanie Barcenas rocket powers San Diego Wave past Gotham FC

Melanie Barcenas' rocket shot on the 4th of July powers San Diego Wave FC to a 2-0 win over Gotham FC at Snapdragon Stadium. Barcenas' goal just before the break proved to be the game-winner. Trinity Byars delivered the knockout blow late.

San Diego was riding a wave of momentum before the month-long NWSL break, and they continued that on Saturday night. They remain the top team in the league with nine wins, one draw, and 28 points. Washington, Utah, Portland, and Kansas City follow suit in the standings.

The revamped Wave FC roster has gotten contributions from multiple players, including Dudinha, who was playing at an MVP level with nine goal contributions (five goals and four assists). Unfortunately, she suffered an ACL and meniscus injury to her right knee when playing with the Brazil National Team against the United States on June 9.

Dudinha was, without a doubt, the focal point of the Wave attack on the left wing—replacing her production and impact will be extremely difficult. The club placed her on the Season-Ending Injury list on Friday.

How can Jonas Eidevall and his squad make a run without its best player?

That’s the burning question as they enter July.

San Diego Wave head coach Jonas Eidevall said the offensive identity does not change with Dudinha sidelined. pic.twitter.com/N58BdZ2ffR — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) July 5, 2026

Several young players have emerged this season. Lia Godfrey is an early candidate for rookie of the year. Along with Godfrey in the midfield, Kimmi Ascanio and Gia Corley have been core pieces. Mimi Van Zanten has secured a spot on the backline in her first season.

Barcenas has provided a spark off the bench, and her role is expected to grow with Dudinha’s injury. Fellow attacker Byars has scored three goals in limited action. The youth has flourished, to say the least.

Another looming question has been the status of star forward Catarina Macario. Wave FC agreed to a record-breaking contract with Macario back in March to bolster the roster. Cat has yet to make her debut with the club and has been listed with a heel injury. Eidevall said there is still no update on her return to play.

Gotham is coming off a 2-0 win over the Kansas City Current to secure the club’s first NWSL Challenge Cup title last week. Esther González put the ball inside the net on a penalty kick, then Jordynn Dudley extended the lead in the second half.

A stout defense leads New York, allowing just five goals in 11 matches played. Former Wave forward Jaedyn Shaw leads her squad with four goals.

It didn’t take long for the Wave to generate a dangerous attack. Corley sent a through ball to a sprinting Ludmila, but Ann-Katrin Berger blocked her shot. Barcenas shot attempt shortly after sailed over the net.

Ludmila had another promising chance in the 23rd minute. She intercepted a pass inside the box, dribbled away from the diving goalkeeper to set up a wide-open shot on goal. Her attempt hit the right post, keeping the game tied—a huge missed opportunity.

In the 35th minute, Luisa Agudelo, a 19-year-old Colombian goalkeeper, made an outstanding save in her NWSL debut start with her feet, denying Dudley’s attempt.

After the game, Eidevall said that her performance in training and confidence level played a factor in the team’s decision. He described her as calm and composed in various situations. She finished the night with four saves and a clean sheet.

Luisa Agudelo made her NWSL debut tonight for San Diego Wave FC, recording four saves and a clean sheet against Gotham FC. Jonas Eidevall said the 19-year-old Colombian goalkeeper is very calm and composed. pic.twitter.com/4dXZVUOXEU — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) July 5, 2026

The first half of the match ended with a bang.

Barcenas, an ascending 18-year-old forward, released a left-footed shot from distance, and it entered the top right of the net to give San Diego a lead before the break. The incredible strike lit up the holiday crowd. This was Barcenas’ third goal on the season.

Her rocket shot was followed by a tea-sipping celebration, paying homage to women’s soccer legend Alex Morgan, who was in attendance.

The Sporting Tribune asked Eidevall about Barcenas' development, and he said she continues to grow in the league and is becoming the type of player the team believes she could become. He also added that she’s a phenomenal talent, very technical, positions herself well in space, and is improving in her decision-making.

Melanie Barcenas GOLAZO pic.twitter.com/crfUP8OvWV — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) July 5, 2026

It was a well-balanced opening 45 minutes from both sides. San Diego controlled possession 54% of the time and had the same number of shots (9) as Gotham.

Godfrey and Tatum Wynalda replaced Corley and Gabi Portilho 15 minutes into the second half. The next batch of subs for the Wave came in the 70th minute with Trinity Armstrong and Laurina Fazer entering the pitch. Byars entered in the 82nd minute.

This was Armstrong’s first appearance this season, as she was recovering from an injury—the defender appeared in 24 games in 2025.

With a one-goal lead, the Wave shifted its focus to defend the net. Gotham increased its attacking momentum in the final 30 minutes of the match, but was unable to find the finishing touch.

Seven minutes were added at the end—and San Diego was able to add another goal.

In an effort to get a tying goal late, Gotham’s goalkeeper was near midfield trying to push the pace. Berger’s pass up the field was unsuccessful as Wynalda closed in on the goalkeeper and deflected the ball. Godfrey completed a long pass to Byars, who taps it into the net to end the game with an exclamation mark.

Godfrey brings her assist total to four, and Byars netted her fourth goal.

Wynalda, Godfrey, Byars, game over WHAT A TEAM pic.twitter.com/I70S3hcl3S — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) July 5, 2026

San Diego took care of business against the reigning NWSL champions. They controlled the game and scored twice on a stingy defense. They looked impressive following the break and adapted well without their top player.

They will look to extend their win streak to three games when they host Angel City on Saturday, July 11, at Snapdragon Stadium.