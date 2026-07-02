From Messi to Balogun: Raphael Claus and Football’s Biggest Controversies

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Raphael Claus Controversial History

Santa Claus delivers presents and referee Raphael Claus delivers controversy.

Claus has repeatedly found himself at the center of football's biggest controversies.

From drawing the ire of Lionel Messi in World Cup qualifying, to criticism in a Copa America Final, to domestic VAR disputes in Brazil.

Claus has struck again after delivery one of the most debated red cards of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, his name has too often become part of the story instead of remaining in the background.

The best officials understand the assignment.

Manage the match, protect the players and let the game breathe. Claus too often creates the opposite effect. His decisions do not merely influence games.

They become the game.

Every player who reaches the FIFA World Cup has invested thousands upon thousands of hours to earn the opportunity. Countless youth matches. Injuries. Missed birthdays. Long bus rides. National team camps. The sacrifices are immeasurable.

Then, in a matter of seconds, one referee can erase it all.

The Brazilian referee has built an impressive resume. A FIFA official since 2015, Claus worked the 2022 World Cup, the 2024 Copa América Final and countless high-pressure matches throughout South America. His credentials are unquestioned.

His judgment isn't.

Against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Claus initially allowed play to continue. No foul. No yellow card. Nothing. Only after a VAR review did he upgrade the challenge into a straight red card, ejecting Folarin Balogun from the biggest tournament in the sport.

The decision didn't simply affect 36 minutes.

It alters the United States' Round of 16.

Claus at a Glance