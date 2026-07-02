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SOCCER · 1 hour ago

From Messi to Balogun: Raphael Claus and Football’s Biggest Controversies

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 2 12:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PIT

PIT

+1.5

+110

O 10.5

PHI

PHI

-1.5

-130

U 10.5

Jul 2 2:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CIN

CIN

+1.5

+160

O 7

MIL

MIL

-1.5

-190

U 7

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