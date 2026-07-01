IFA World Cup 2026: Germany the next Italy?

Twelve Yards. The Weight of a Nation.

Germany Pressure Points

A player may receive only one or two World Cup penalty opportunities during an entire career.

Penalty kicks are taken from 12 yards, but mentally they can feel a mile away.

Rennie has spoken with former England players who still remember the emotional toll of missed World Cup penalties decades later.

Jonathan Tah's miss symbolized Germany's uncharacteristic loss of composure.

Germany's collapse was as much psychological as it was technical, ending one of soccer's greatest penalty-kick legacies.

The television audience sees a stationary soccer ball sitting just 12 yards from goal.

Players see something entirely different.

SiriusXM FC's Tom Rennie offered one of the best explanations you'll ever hear about the psychological burden of taking a World Cup penalty kick. It's a moment that comes along only once or perhaps twice in an elite player's career.

"Unless you're some sort of freak in a positive way, like (Cristiano) Ronaldo, you get to take one, maybe two, maybe three at a push in your prime years. You don't get many World Cups."

That rarity is what makes the pressure almost impossible to comprehend.

Rennie explained that the shooter isn't simply thinking about striking a soccer ball. In those final moments, thoughts race through their mind their spouse, children, parents, teammates, friends back home and millions of supporters watching around the globe. Years of training suddenly boil down to a single kick.

"The weight of a nation is on your shoulders."

For Germany, Jonathan Tah became the face of that pressure. Rennie believed the defender wasn't technically unsound he simply let adrenaline overwhelm him.

"I think he's gone up there to hit it as hard as possible, and he got it wrong. It was an atrocious penalty."

Germany has built its international reputation on composure in the sport's biggest moments. Against Paraguay, that trademark disappeared. Instead of calm, there was tension. Instead of precision, there was panic.

Instead of another legendary shootout victory, Germany suffered one of the most painful eliminations in its World Cup history.