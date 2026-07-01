Ranking the Top 15 Soccer Players Right Now: World Cup Edition

Have Your Say! Who is the Best Soccer Player in the World?

Join the Best Soccer Player in the World Debate

We have laid down the definitive master ledger for June 2026, but football analytics will always spark a fierce debate. Now it's your turn to play selector and critique our global power rankings.

The King on the Wing: Is Vinícius Júnior the undisputed number one player on earth right now, or is Kylian Mbappé ’s raw open-field translation still the gold standard?

The Gen-Z Breakout: Did we slot Lamine Yamal too high at number six, or is his jaw-dropping creation metric at Barcelona already worthy of a top-five world ranking?

The Snubs from the Ledger: Which elite performer did we completely disrespect by leaving them off the top 15? Does a fit Martin Ødegaard or an explosive Cole Palmer deserve to crash this board?

Sound off in the comments: Who is your absolute lock for the top spot, and which player is the most overrated name on our board?