FIFA World Cup: Round of 32, news, notes and nicknames

FIFA World Cup 2026: Knockout Round Matches

Colombia vs. Ghana

Matchup Quick Hits

Colombia won Group K.

Ghana advanced from Group L.

Colombia reached the 2014 World Cup quarterfinals.

Ghana reached the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals.

Winner faces Switzerland or Algeria.

Team Nicknames

Colombia: Los Cafeteros

Ghana: The Black Stars

Colombia brings rhythm, creativity and attacking confidence. Ghana reached the quarter finals in 2010, their best finish and while Colombia is the favorite, Ghana is a gritty group.

brings power, speed and a World Cup history filled with emotional knockout moments.

Colombia’s best path is balance. They need to attack with flair without giving Ghana open-field counters. Ghana’s best path is pressure. They can make this a physical match, turn midfield duels into momentum and create chances from chaos.

Both teams have enough personality to make the game swing.

Colombia can look smooth when possession connects.

Ghana can look terrifying when the match opens and runners start flying forward.