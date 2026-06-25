Top 10 All-Time World Cup Leading Goal Scorers: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are Rewriting History

Have Your Say! Who is the Greatest Goalscorer in World Cup History?

Join the Best World Cup Goalscorer Debate

The all-time World Cup scoring ledger has been completely demolished right before our eyes. We are witnessing absolute history in real-time as Lionel Messi stands alone at the top of the mountain as the undisputed all-time leader, with a 27-year-old Kylian Mbappé sitting right behind him in second place. Toss in Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane officially crashing the elite top-10 VIP club during this wild 2026 campaign, and the debate over the greatest international apex predator has been completely broken wide open.

The record books are changing by the day, but the argument over historical dominance and pure positional utility is always alive. Now it's your turn to play selector and sort out the tier list.

The Throne Room Battle: Lionel Messi has officially claimed the crown as the ultimate tournament goal king, but a 27-year-old Kylian Mbappé is breathing right down his neck in second place. Is it a foregone conclusion that the French sensation will eventually liquidate Messi's new record, or will defensive structures find a way to neutralize him before his peak runway clears out?

The 2026 Club Crashers: Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane used this summer's group stage to aggressively rack up the volume and officially punch their tickets into the all-time top 10 scoring penthouse. Which veteran's late-career surge into the history books is more impressive to you, and whose legacy floor is more secure?

The Historical Efficiency Paradox: Do old-school legends like Miroslav Klose and Just Fontaine, who dropped a mind-boggling, unmatched 13 goals in a single tournament back in 1958, command a higher legacy tier because of their sheer tournament endurance, or do hyper-efficient killers like Gerd Müller boast a higher standard of on-pitch dominance?

Sound off in the comments: Who is your definitive choice for the single most unplayable goal scorer in World Cup history, and which active player's record is completely safe from being broken?