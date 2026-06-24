Today’s World Cup Best Bets: Cashing in on Neymar’s Return and a Switzerland-Canada Stalemate

World Cup Best Bets: Neymar’s Return and a Safe-As-Houses Stalemate

The group stage is hitting its absolute boiling point, and the board is practically screaming at us today. We’ve got tactical chess matches, emotional returns, and some seriously juicy plus-money prices just sitting there waiting to be taken.

Grab your coffee, fire up your sportsbook app, and let’s dive into my favorite angles for today’s World Cup slate.

Switzerland vs. Canada: The Points Split (+210)

If you look up “evenly matched" in the soccer dictionary, you’ll probably just see the flags of Switzerland and Canada staring back at you. These two squads have been absolute mirror images of each other through their first two matches, and the statistical breakdown proves just how tight this thing is.

Look at the underlying numbers: Canada holds a slight edge in possession (70% to 65%) and expected goals (2.92 to 2.63), but both teams know exactly how to control a match. If we peek at their tournament logs, we see they’ve virtually walked the same path, both dropping a 1-1 draw against a group opponent before securing a comfortable multi-goal win.

The Temptation: Canada on the moneyline at +220 is an incredibly sexy price for an even matchup. Getting that kind of value on Les Rouges is hard to ignore, especially with Jonathan David already sitting on 3 goals for the tournament, and Alphonso Davies getting healthier.

The Smart Play: As much as I love that Canada value, everything about this matchup screams a highly competitive, tactical stalemate. Both managers know a point does wonders for them here. At +210, backing the Draw feels like the most logical, high-value play on the board. They’ll cancel each other out, and we’ll cash the ticket.

The Pick: Switzerland vs. Canada – DRAW (+210)

Brazil vs. Scotland: Brazil Over 2.5 Goals (+135)

Scotland has been incredibly disciplined defensively, only conceding an average of 0.50 goals per game so far. They ground out a tight 1-0 win over Haiti and fell 1-0 to Morocco, but let’s be totally honest: they haven’t lined up against a freight train like the Seleção yet.

Brazil‘s attack is already loaded with elite game-changers. Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha have been holding down the fort with 2 goals apiece, leading Brazil to a dominant 3-0 win over Haiti in their last outing. But today, the entire dynamic changes because Neymar is back.

The Grizzled Vet Factor: Is he the same lightning-fast kid who used to turn defenders into memes a decade ago? Maybe not. He’s firmly in his grizzled veteran era now, but do not mistake that for being washed. The man still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

The Emotional Boost: You cannot overstate what getting a living legend back does for a locker room. Neymar has scored a staggering 79 goals in 128 matches for his country. His presence on the pitch draws gravity, frees up Vini Jr. on the flank, and gives this entire Brazilian squad a massive emotional jolt.

Scotland is going to park the bus, but once Brazil cracks that shell, the floodgates will burst wide open. Getting +135 on this absurdly talented Brazilian attack to hang three goals on the Scots with their talisman back in the mix is an absolute gift.

The Pick: Brazil Team Total – Over 2.5 Goals (+135)

World Cup Best Bets Final Whistle

There you have it, folks—the board is locked, loaded, and ripe for the picking as the group stage hits maximum velocity. We are banking on a cagey, tactical mirror-match between Switzerland and Canada to end in a beautifully profitable stalemate, while fully riding the emotional high of Neymar’s grand return to watch Brazil‘s attack run rampant over Scotland. Lock these plays in, enjoy what promises to be an absolute thriller of a matchday, and let’s go cash some tickets!